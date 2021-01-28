MANSFIELD — The North Penn-Mansfield Tigers basketball team’s (0-4) struggles continued over the past week, as they faced off against three of the top Northern Tier League teams and were unable to come away with a victory.
In their first game of the daunting stretch, they traveled to Athens to take on the Wildcats (6-2) where Athens used a big second half to top the Tigers by a score of 79-61.
Mansfield took a lead at the end of the first quarter where they rallied back from an eight-point deficit to push the score to 22-18, but Athens responded with an impressive second quarter.
The Wildcats outscored Mansfield 27-9 and buried the Tigers into a 45-31 hole heading into the second half.
Mansfield showed resilience down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough to get back into the game as Athens used a 17-11 fourth quarter to dash the Tigers’ chances at a comeback.
Mansfield was led once again by freshman Karson Dominick who notched 20 points while shooting 60% from the field. He also added six boards and a block in the effort.
Seniors Alex Stein and Curtis Craig also topped the double-digit mark in scoring with Stein adding 16 points and Craig pouring in 11 points.
Sophomore Brody Burleigh also had a strong night and scored nine points on 50% shooting to go along with a team-high eight rebounds.
Athens was led by a 21-point outing from J.J. Babcock, who did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 14 of his points.
Shayne Reid also scored 18 points in the win while knocking down two triples.
In their next contest the Mansfield team took on another one of the top NTL teams with rival NP-Liberty (4-0) coming to town on Friday, Jan. 22.
Despite out rebounding the Liberty team 50-32, they were unable to get shots to fall throughout the night and only shot 31% from the field as a team.
Dominick may have had a slow night scoring the ball by his standards with only 14 points, but was a beast on the glass, recording a career-and game-high of 18 boards on the night.
Also with a nice night rebounding the ball was Burleigh, who despite having to go toe-to-toe with the six-foot seven-inch Brandon Thompson, held his own recording a 15-point and 14-rebound double-double.
Sten also notched 17 points in the loss and made some crucial shots in the third quarter that kept his team alive despite what the final score may indicate.
Next up on the schedule for the Tigers was another incredibly tough opponent in the Troy Trojans (6-1) who extended the Tigers’ losing streak to four to start the season.
The Tigers fell by a score of 65-46 against the top-team in the NTL Large School Division who have yet to fall to a league opponent.
In the loss, Burleigh continued to shine as he put up another double-digit scoring effort to lead his team with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double. Stein was able to add 14 points and freshman Dominick added another double-digit scoring effort with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in the loss.
Ty Barrett from Troy continued his rampage through the 2021 season as he notched a game-high 22 points.
Even though they have started the season winless, Mansfield has looked better than their record indicates. With their first four opponents having a combined record of 21-5, they have had the hardest opening schedule for any team in the entire NTL.
With four very winnable games on the schedule in the upcoming week, look for Mansfield to bounce back.
Their first game of the week will be an away game in Westfield against the 2-5 Cowanesque Valley Indians on Thursday, Jan. 28.