North Penn-Liberty graduate Garrett Bickhart returns to reminisce about his high school and collegiate football career.

Bickhart recently graduated from the University of Pittsburgh after spending five years as a member of the Panther football team. Prior to college, Bickhart collected over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns over his junior and senior seasons.

Bickhart spent years playing junior high and youth football, including back to the Southern Tioga Screaming Eagles,.

So it’s understandable that there’s some hard feelings involved when facing a season he won’t be getting ready to play in for the first time in close to 18 years.

For the past few years, Bickhart donned his gear every season for the Pitt Panthers football team.

While attending North Penn-Liberty, Bickhart received some small interest from a few Division II and III schools, and Bickhart all but believed he passed up a collegiate football career by choosing to attend Pitt.

After being accepted, Bickhart decided to contact Pitt’s coaching staff to ask about trying out for the team. A little while later, Bickhart was contacted about a walk-on spot that had opened up.

After speaking with the coaches and making his decision to take the walk-on spot, Bickhart later discovered he was part of 105 students that Pitt could carry on the team with no tryout required.

And with that, he was officially living out every high school football player’s dream of being a D1 football player.

While there were some adjustments and growing pains in the transition from small-town high school football to D1 college level, the achievements kept coming for Bickhart.

He was eventually chosen to be a part of to Pitt’s traveling team, one of only 70 top players that would travel to away games for Pitt.

Looking back over his time as a Pitt Panther, Bickhart has undeniably made connections and memories that can be traced all the way back to elementary school in the small rural town of Liberty, PA, memories that will last a lifetime.

Bickhart’s passion for football was unmatched and it showed as he pursued this passion all the way through his schooling.

Now Bickhart is setting aside his football career for a career in the medical field working at UPMC.

Football is now something he’ll play and celebrate in his own free time.