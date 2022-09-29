On Thursday, Sept. 22, the North Penn-Liberty boys soccer team travelled to Northern Potter to face off against the Panthers in a non-conference match.

The NPL team would fight hard for every goal in their 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The game began with a goal from the Mounties roughly halfway through the first half scored by Brady Stetter. Setter’s teammate Zachary Wilcox would also score a goal in the first half, adding to NPL’s lead one point further for a 2-0 lead.

However Northern Potter would retaliate with their own goal at six minutes left in the first half, making the score at halftime 2-1.

NPL’s Stetter and Wilcox would come back onto the field and both put another ball into the back of the Northern Potter net within the first 20 minutes of the last half of the game to widen their lead 4-1.

NPL’s final goal of the game would come from Tate Strange with just under five minutes remaining. This final goal would secure NPL’s win over the Panthers 5-1.

In addition to NPL’s strong defense, the Mounties team is pulling together their offensive forwards and strikers as well, taking more opportunities to pass and shoot the ball in an effort to score more points against their opponents.

“These efforts are beginning to pay off,” said head coach Matt Grinnell. “We’re starting to see everyone settle into their positions and play the best they can. This season is more of an opening because the team is so young, but from day one I’ve seen a lot growth. They’re gaining their confidence and really improved as a team.”

This game marks the third win of the season for the NPL boys, and coaches and players alike are hoping to continue this momentum as they take on Muncy and South Williamsport.