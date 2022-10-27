The North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties finished up their regular season play with two more wins against Troy and Towanda.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Lady Mounties hosted the Lady Trojans for their annual Pink Out game in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Lady Mounties and Lady Trojans recognized the Pink Out organizer and local supporter Charlie “Chuck” Tameris. NPR’s Pink Out game raised over $1,000 to be donated for cancer research.

The Lady Mounties would sweep Troy 3-0 taking all three sets 25-17, 25-15, and 25-7.

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 25 the Lady Mounties finished their regular season play with another 3-0 of the Towanda Lady Knights for their Senior Night game.

NPL senior players Darby Stetter, Alexia Kshir and Aubrey Pequignot were recognized for their six years as volleyball players. The NPL ladies also took time to recognize Towanda’s senior players with flowers of their own.

The Lady Mounties would take their final three set victory of the regular season 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20.

The Lady Mounties finish the season 14-0 in the NTL, including an 8-0 large-school record and a 17-1 overall record. Their only loss came from a non-league match against Central Mountain.

NP-Liberty will enter the District IV AA playoffs as the top seed, followed by last year’s District champion Wyalusing, Williamson, Athens, Wellsboro and Northeast Bradford.