On Thursday, Sept. 1, the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties hosted the Williamson Lady Warriors for volleyball where the Lady Mounties won all three varsity sets.

What was said to be a highly anticipated game between the two teams was over rather quickly.

North Penn Liberty came out attacking in the first set, utilizing their outside hitters to win it 25-11.

Williamson countered this strategy in the second set with a versatile middle player.

The Lady Mounties switched things up when the second set tipped in favor of the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Mounties focused more on successful blocks than hard and fast attacks and this seemed to shake Williamson.

Using this approach, North Penn-Liberty was able to take back the lead and win the second set 25-17.

The third and final set was also a North Penn-Liberty victory after Williamson lost a bit of their focus on the court. Not enough communication cost the Lady Warriors some easy points and ultimately led to their downfall against the Lady Mounties.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Lady Mounties travelled to Troy where they met a solid opposition on the court. Troy took complete dominance over the first set, pushing the Lady Mounties back with a score of 25-17.

The Lady Mounties returned the fierceness to assure their victory of the next two sets, 25-13 and 25-11 respectively.

The Troy ladies showed determination on the court though and an unwillingness to lose as they again claimed the fourth set over the Lady Mounties 25-17.

When it came down to the final set, it was all or nothing for both teams. After some intense rallying across both teams, North Penn-Liberty came away with the win 15-6, claiming a hard-fought victory over Troy.