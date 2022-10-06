On Tuesday, Oct. 4 the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties hosted the Wellsboro Lady Hornets in a rivalry volleyball match which resulted in a 3-0 set victory for NPL.

It was the Lady Hornets that took the lead in the first set, racking up their plays to a nearly 10 points difference.

But the NPL ladies wouldn’t fall so easily and came back with a vengeance on the court to claim the first set 25-19.

The Lady Mounties would then take an offensive approach for the rest of the game. This strategy helped assure their victory in the second set 25-14 and the third set, a near shutout of 25-9.

This loss drops the Lady Hornets to a 7-6 overall with an even 4-4 NTL record.

“We’ve had some games where we’ve played really well and then some where we could improve,” Wellsboro head coach Jeff Zuchowski said.

“We’ve played hard all season and we’ve been really competetive even in the games we lost.

“We have nine games left in regulation and we’re planning to finish strong.”

The Lady Mounties continue undefeated in the NTL standings (7-0) with their only loss being a non-conference game against Central Mountain for a 9-1 overall record this season.

“There’s a chance to win back the district title this year and the girls are working hard to take it. They’re playing better every time they step out onto the court,” NPL head coach Mitchell Stetter said.