North Penn-Mansfield graduate Brenna White was recently honored along with her fellow Shippensburg University swim team seniors at the Raiders’ final home meet of the season earlier this month.
White has competed in a number of events for SU during her collegiate swimming career, including the 50 and 100 yard freestyle swim, the 50, 100 and 200 yard breast stroke and the 100 yard individual medley, as well as being a member of various relays for the Raiders.
SU honored White and her classmates prior to their finale home meet against Clarion on Nov. 4, where White swam the fastest time in the exhibition heat of the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.15 seconds.
The Raiders will next compete at the Franklin & Marshall Invitational Nov. 18 and 20 where White hopes to see a strong finish for her collegiate swimming career.