Former North Penn-Liberty all-state volleyball player Maddison Minyo recently completed her junior season for Cedar Crest College, receiving a CSAC all-conference honor for the second time in her collegiate career.
The Lady Falcons went 13-9 on the season, including an 8-1 league record to claim the Colonial States Athletic Conference title for the second year straight.
Minyo collected 103 kills, eight assists, 14 service aces, 105 digs, and seven blocks for the 2022 season, ranking her fourth in the conference in hitting percentage and sixth in kills.
Cedar Crest had six players named to the all-conference squads, with Minyo being named to the CSAC second team for the second year in a row
The Falcons earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament with their league title and took on the University of Mary Washington in the first round Thursday where they fell in three sets.
Minyo finished the match with four digs and a pair of kills.
During her time with the NPL Lady Mounties, Minyo earned over 750 career kills, was named an All-State player, a District IV and NTL MVP, an All-Region Player of the Year and an All-Region First Team pick.