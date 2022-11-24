Emerald Walker, a recent North Penn-Mansfield graduate, is headed to states with her collegiate volleyball team for the Northampton CC Spartans.
Walker was a four-year middle hitter for the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties volleyball team during her high school career.
After she graduated, she decided she wasn’t done with the net yet and picked up. a spot on Northampton’s volleyball team again as a middle hitter.
The team recently scored a position in the Nationals tournament after an impressive five-set victory over the region’s third seeded team Raritan Valley CC.
The thrilling five-set match went back and forth, with second seeded Northampton taking the first set 25-23, only to have RVCC win set two 28-26 and set three 26-24. The Spartans responded with a 25-13 victory in a must-win set four, setting the stage for the unbelievable five point comeback in set five to capture the title.
This victory set them on the path to the National Championship tournament.
Walker has played a tremendous role for her team as a starting freshman.
This season alone, Walker has accumulated 60 kills in her offensive stats. For her defensive stats, she’s collected 23 digs, 42 assisted blocks and 22 solo blocks at the net.