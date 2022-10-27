On Thursday, Oct. 20, the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers fell to Central Mountain 2-1 in their season finale senior night game.

Senior players Jaclyn Nelson, Molli Hall and Mackenzie Kieser were recognized at halftime.

“These girls have worked so hard this year to play their best and set good examples on the field. They’ve stuck with soccer all four years of high school and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” head coach MaryAnn Wilcox said.

Central Mountain took the lead with a goal early in the first half, but the Lady Tigers fought back.

Senior Jaclyn Nelson scored on a penalty kick just minutes into the second half to tie the game at one apiece.

NPM’s defense would fend off Central Mountain until the game went into overtime.

Four minutes into overtime, one of Central Mountain’s forward players struck and successfully landed a shot in the NPM goal, making the score 2-1 for a Central Mountain win.

Central Mountain held a 17-6 advantage in shots-on-goal. Keeper Tierney Patterson had 15 saves in goal for the Lady Tigers.

North Penn-Mansfield finishes their 2022 season with an overall record of 1-17.