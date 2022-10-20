The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers soccer team continues the struggle to put some wins on the board for the season.

The Lady Tigers have dropped their last four matches, including their annual Pink Out game against Northeast Bradford.

The Lady Mounties are 0-12 in the NTL conference season and have a 1-15 overall record for the season with their only win being a tournament win over Elk Lake 5-2 at the start of the season.

The Lady Tigers faced off against the Williamson Lady Warriors in a home match on Monday, Oct. 10 and suffered a 2-0 loss, Williamson dominating control of the ball in midfield to take over 30 shots on the goal and successfully make two of them.

The Lady Tigers then traveled to face off against school rivals the Wellsboro Lady Hornets on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The Lady Hornets took the opportunity to show off some impressive field work as they scored four goals while holding the Lady Tigers to just a single shot attempt.

The Lady Hornets would take the victory 4-0 and improve to 6-10-1 overall and 5-6 in the NTL standings.

The Lady Tigers would then face off against Meadowbrook Christian on Saturday, Oct. 15 for their final away game of the season.

Meadowbrook would claim a 6-2 victory, but would not earn the shutout as NPM’s Brooke Wilcox and Jeanna Conrad would both make their shots on the opposing goal, earning the Lady Tigers two points on the board.

Unfortunately these two goals wouldn’t be enough to push a victory over Meadowbrook.

The Lady Tigers have their heads held high as they take on Central Mountain at home on Thursday, Oct. 20 for their season finale game.