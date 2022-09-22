The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers soccer team is facing a five loss-streak after their defeat against Williamson on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Northeast Bradford on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Lady Tigers fell to the Williamson Lady Warriors by only two points, NPM’s defense and goal keeper Tierney Patterson working hard to stave off 13 of Williamson’s 15 goal-shot attempts.

However, a strong defense wasn’t enough to win the game, as the NPM ladies only managed to take 5 shots on the Warriors goal, 4 of which were corner kicks awarded from penalties in the Lady Tiger’s favor.

Williamson would walk away with the win 2-0, which would knock NPM down 1-6 for their season.

The NPM Lady Tigers would then travel to take on the NEB Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers would almost completely shut out the Lady Tigers in an 8-1 storm on the field.

NEB would take a total of 29 shots on the NPM goal and make five within the first half of the game. But this wouldn’t put the Lady Tigers down.

Just as the second half began, Lady Tiger Brooke Wilcox would retaliate with a goal for her team, raising the score 5-1 against NEB’s stonewall defensive line.

This one goal wouldn’t be enough to shake the Lady Panthers though, as they would answer back with an additional 3 goals into NPM’s net, further widening their score gap to an overwhelming 8-1.

This would mark loss number seven in the Lady Tiger’s season and loss number five in their most recent streak.

This drops the Lady Tigers to a 1-7 overall and 0-6 conference where the team sits in eighth place in the NTL standings.