On Thursday, Sept. 22, the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers faced off against the Troy Lady Trojans in an away conference game.

The Trojans came onto the field attacking, scoring five goals in just the first half against the NPM ladies.

When the second half began, the Lady Tigers fought hard to defend their goal from any more scoring attempts. Unfortunately, Troy was able to break through and find the back of the NPM net for the final shot of the game.

In addition to the fierce and fearless offensive that the Lady Trojans brought onto the field, the Troy ladies also displayed a rock solid wall of defense.

These aggressive play strategies worked well for Troy and helped to provide more shooting opportunities as well as an advantage on corner kicks, all of which aided in securing Troy’s 5-0 victory over NPM.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the NPM ladies travelled to Williamson for another away conference game.

The Lady Tigers were able to fend off the Lady Warriors for the majority of the first half until Williamson was able to find the net on a corner kick with roughly ten minutes left in the first half, making the score 1-0 Williamson’s lead.

Williamson would use this lead as an opportunity to make some risky plays which resulted in two more goals in the second half for the Lady Warriors, granting them the 3-0 win over NPM.

While Williamson’s offense was strong, the Lady Warriors have a hidden strength in their offense. The Lady Warriors have an ability to take a point lead and run with it to run up the score in their favor.

The North Penn-Mansfield team isn’t without their strengths either.

The Lady Tigers have an extremely solid offensive rotation, the only difficulty is playing aggressive to gain possession of the ball from their opponents and keep possession long enough to get shots off.

NPM’s defense isn’t exactly a weak point either, the defenders working quickly and efficiently with goal keeper Tierney Patterson to prevent as many shot attempts as possible.

The Lady Tigers players work well as a team and each have their inividual strengths on the field.

The cohesion and teamwork also needs to transfer over to not just offensive and defensive plays, but the the midfield range where the ball is most often taken and repossessed by opposing teams.

Strengthening the communication in the midfield and introducing more aggressive possession tactics is a trial and error strategy that the NPM girls have been practicing all season.

These two losses add up for the Lady Tigers’ 1-9 overall season record so far.

They also mark the start of the two-loss streak since their tournament win at Elk Lake (5-2).

The NPM girls team sits in eighth in the NTL standings with an 0-8 NTL conference record.

“There’s a lot of potential, and we see it everything they play. But it’s a pretty young team so the main thing is getting experience,” said NPM’s head coach Mary-Ann Wilcox.

“Experience means losing sometimes to know what you did wrong and fix it for the next game. The girls have shown so much growth throughout the season and I couldn’t be more proud.”