On Thursday, Sept. 29, the North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers hosted the Towanda Lady Black Knights in a soccer match that ended in a 2-0 loss for the Lady Tigers.

Kennedy Heyer and Kelsea Allen-Smith scored the two Black Knight goals of the game.

Heyer netted hers off a rebound 8:50 into the game while Allen-Smith brought the score up 2-0 in the second half.

North Penn-Mansfield’s defense was strong, but the Lady Tigers’ offense was only able to take a total of four shots on the goal throughout the entire game.

Towanda out shot NPM 16-4, and had a 12-5 edge in corner kicks. Clara Glantz made all four saves to get the clean sheet for the Knights.

This loss marks number eight in the Lady Tigers’ losing streak this season and NPM sits at the bottom of the NTL bracket 0-9 with a 1-10 overall for the season.

NPM’s head coach Maryann Wilcox is proud of the team, despite the season record. “I know tonight didn’t turn out how we wanted, but I see growth. I see teamwork. That’s what’s important. This season has been a growing pain, but it’s not over yet.”

The Lady Tigers’ only win this season came from a tournament non-conference game against Elk Lake where NPM took home a 5-2 victory.

North Penn-Mansfield boasts a young up-and-coming team, having only two seniors Molli Hall and Mackenzie Kieser who both capitalize in the midfield range.

The North Penn-Mansfield Lady Tigers have been building themselves up since the 2019-2020 season when the team lost 10 senior players at the end of the season.

The 2019 fall season the Lady Tigers went 5-12-1 overall and ranked fifth in the NTL standings with a 4-8-1 conference record.

The Lady Tigers coaches are hopeful that as the season nears its close, they’ll be able to take home some more wins for this season’s record and eventually work their way up the NTL rankings again.