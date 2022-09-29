The North Penn-Mansfield Panthers fell in a mercy ruling game against the Muncy Indians on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Panthers surrendered 42 first-half points to Muncy, leading the Indians to a 49-19 win.

Muncy scored three times in the first quarter. A 19-yard quarterback sweep was the first score, followed by a touchdown pass and another rushing touchdown after an NPM fumbled a kickoff return.

The Indians struck again with eight minutes left in the second quarter when NPM was forced to punt and Muncy took the kick 80 yards for the score.

With 4:13 remaining before halftime, Muncy scored on a 79-yard run and a 17-yard pass for a 42-0 lead.

With a running clock, the teams completed a scoreless third quarter and then Kohen Lehman gave NPM their first score of the night on a 21-yard run with 6:12 left.

Muncy would return the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for their final score of the night.

The Panthers returned, adding a pair of scores from Ethan Dick and Easton Pequignot, both scoring with less than 10 minutes left in the final quarter.

“We’re doing some things in practice to help build our offense,” said NPM’s head coach Chris Olson said. “Every team we’ve played so far has been undefeated when we played them so we’re using that as an opportunity.

“We didn’t have all 11 guys on the field giving their full effort so we regrouped at halftime and got back out on the field and played our best.

“We played the second half like we should’ve played the first. We’ve only got five games left, so we’re trying to make the best out of the rest of the season.”

This loss drops the Panthers 0-5 for the season with their next match a non-conference away game against the Cowanesque Valley Indians on Friday Oct. 1.