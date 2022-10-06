Even though the Panthers football team wasn’t playing, there would still be a game going on under the lights at Blossburg Island Park on the Panthers’ home field on Friday, Sept. 30.

The rival sibling schools of North Penn-Mansfield and North Penn-Liberty would put together two teams of their own, comprised of junior and senior girls to play in a Powder Puff game.

This would be the first of an annual game between the schools, sponsored by the Southern Tioga Gridiron Club and Student Councils.

The game was coupled with events held by students and staff from both schools to raise money for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month which was September.

Before the game began, time was taken to honor and remember Southern Tioga students who have fought a courageous battle with childhood cancer with a walk on the track around the field.

For this rivalry game, the girls playing received coaching from members of the football team as well as cheerleading acts from the football team as well.

NPM players included #1 Molly Hall, #3 Aubrey Pequignot, #6 Katie Mossman, #8 Alexia Kshir, #9 Valerie Giantisco, #14 Megan Spohn, #17 Saige Lehman, #21 Ella Swingle, #24 Payton Chapel, #41 Addison Hill, #45 Nel Stubblefield, #70 Angeline Benitez, #77 Khaiya Johnson and #87 Marissa Griess.

NPL players included #00 Cadence Faughnan, #1 Sidney Landis, #3 Bailey Koernig, #4 Amy Feaster, #5 Darby Stetter, #7 Nikki Kiscadden, #8 Arika Woodward, #11 Lacy Mahosky, #13 MacKenzie Broughton, #14 Gabriella Gregory, #16 Emma Cook, #17 Jaclyn Nelson, #20 Elizabeth Ritchie, #21 Cadence Thomas, #23 Khloe Mitstifer, #26 Madison Packer, #29 MacKenzie Kieser, #58 Tierney Patterson, #68 Arianna Thompson and #99 Caitlyn Allen.

The combined donations raised nearly $4000 to be donated to childhood cancer research.