The PIAA AA Golf State Championships took place at the end of October, seeing high school players from across the state at Penn State’s Blue Course.

North Penn-Mansfield senior Andrew Green heated up and finished his first round with a three-over 75, gaining him a spot in a four-way tie for 11th place on the leaderboard for the first day.

Green opened his round with a pair of bogeys on holes one and two, parred hole three and bogeyed the par-3 fourth hole to go to +3, but played even over the remaining 14 holes for his 75.

NP-Mansfield Coach Shawn Mitcheltree was impressed with Green’s performance on the course, “I think overall he played really well for the conditions. He got better as the weather got worse.”

North Penn-Mansfield’s Andrew Green shot a final-round 83, giving the senior a two-day score of 158 and a 25th-place finish in the Championship ring.

The PSU Blue Course proved to be a challenge on Day 2 for many golfers.

The course’s pin placements were more difficult and the weather was on the much colder side, affecting many in the tournament, including Green.

Green teed off on Hole #1 and seemed to mirror his scores from Day 1 through the first four holes with three bogeys and a par. Three more bogeys and alone double bogey followed, leaving Green with an 8-over 44 at the turn.

Green finished strong and took the time to thank his coaches, friends and family for their support in his senior season.