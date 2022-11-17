North Penn-Mansfield alumni and NPL volleyball player Grace Tice and her Bethany College volleyball team will travel to Lexington, KY to play in the NCAA Regional Tournament hosted by Transylvania University.
The Bison went 17-12 in the regular season this year and earned an automatic bid into the tournament by winning the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship over Thiel College earlier this month.
“I love the family atmosphere on our team. I think we push each other to play our best and that has really done a lot for us, especially closing in on the championship matches,” said Tice. “We play for each other and that’s what makes the sport great.”
During her junior season this year, Tice averaged .91 kills, .45 digs and .36 blocks per set for the Bison.
During her high school career, Tice aided the NPL Lady Mounties in winning a District IV title and reaching State finals in 2019.
Tice’s senior year was cut short by COVID-19, but she wasn’t discouraged by this and went on to sign with Bethany College to play for their volleyball team as an outside hitter.