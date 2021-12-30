On Monday, Dec. 27 the Northern Tier League announced the All-Stars for the 2021 football season where 10 area players were selected in the Large School Division and four players were selected to the Small School All-Star team.

Headlining the Large School All-Stars was the NP-Mansfield team, which had two players selected to the First Team and three players selected to the Second Team this season.

Cutting First Team All-Stars were Cameron Fabian who was selected as not only a First Team wide receiver but also as a First Team cornerback as well.

Fabian racked up 704 yards of total offense with nine total touchdowns on the season while also compiling 84 tackles, six pass deflections and two interceptions from the secondary as well.

Also making the First Team for Mansfield was Gaven Sexauer at the linebacker position.

Sexauer was one of the best linebackers in the entire NTL and he had a herculean 151 tackles on the year and even added six tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass deflections, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles as well.

Making the Second Team All-Stars for Mansfield was kicker Caiden Alexander who went 24-26 on extra points this season, offensive lineman Jacob Johnson and also Cody Hermanson at the defensive end position.

Wellsboro had four selected to the All-Star Team this season with three being selected for offense and defense this season.

Headlining the group and being selected for offense and defense was Ryan Sweet, who got the nod at receiver where he hauled in 11 catches for 334 yards and four touchdowns on offense and also at defensive end where he had 55 tackles and team-high five sacks.

Also being named First Team on offense and defense was senior Joe Brown, who from the linebacker spot had 67 tackles on the year to go with an interception.

On offense, Brown was named First Team tight end and had 10 catches for 80 yards and was one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the league.

Junior Cameron Brought was also recognized on both sides of the ball for his play this past season, as he took home First Team honors for his play on the offensive line while also grabbing a Second Team nod for his play on the defensive line this season.

On defense, Brought led his team in tackles with 93 while also racking up 1.5 sacks on the year.

Also receiving First Team recognition for Wellsboro was junior Conner Adams at the defensive back position, where he was able to grab two interceptions as well as rack up 22 tackles, break up one pass and forced two fumbles on the year.

Making the Second Team for the defense was senior Isaac Keane who was named an All-Star at cornerback as he was able to grab a team-high five interceptions to go along with 36 tackles and two pass breakups as well.

Being named to the Honorable Mention team were also Wellsboro’s Jordyn Abernathy and Jack Poirier as well as NP-Mansfield’s Cameron Fabian and Jacob Johnson.

In the Small School Division, the CV Indians picked up one of the top honors as their coaching staff led by Head Coach Mike Schmitt was named the Coaching Staff of the Year for their impressive turnaround.

The Indians had three players selected to the NTL Small School All-Stars First Team with Tanyon Brown, Kade Sottolano and Mikey Sipps all being honored for their play this season.

They also had one player in Tucker St. Peter who was selected to the Second Team All-Stars at the cornerback position.

Brown made the list on both sides of the ball as the senior was able to gain First Team status as a wideout where he hauled in 50 catches for 684 yards and three touchdowns and as a cornerback as well where he racked up 61 tackles with eight interceptions on the season in just eight games.

Also getting double All-Star nods was Kade Sottolano who anchored an impressive offensive line this past season while also getting recognized on the Second Team defense where he was a headache for opposing offenses and had 60 tackles with 14 tackles for loss on the year.

Mike Sipps was named First Team at the linebacker position where he had a team-high 115 tackles and seven tackles for loss on the season.

The final player named to the All-Star team was St. Peter, who received Second Team honors at cornerback for the Indians where he racked up 46 tackles to go with his five interceptions and one fumble recovery on the year.

The full list of NTL Football All-Stars can be found at Tiogapublishing.com.Large School Division

Player of the Year

Weston Bellows, Canton

Offensive Player of the Year

Riley Parker, Canton

Defensive Player of the Year

Hayden Ward, Canton

Lineman of the Year

Mason Imbt, Troy

Coaching Staff of the Year

Canton

Offense

First Team Selections

Quarterback

Cooper Kitchen, Canton

Running Back

Riley Parker, Canton; Shayne Reid, Athens

Wide Receiver

Weston Bellows, Canton; Karter Rude, Athens; Cameron Fabian, North Penn-Mansfield

Tight End

Joe Brown, Wellsboro

Offensive Line

Mason Imbt, Troy; Caiden Williams, Canton; Connor Davis, Canton; Eli Crane, Troy; Cameron Brought, Wellsboro

Kicker

Shayne Reid, Athens

Second Team Selections

Quarterback

Mason Lister, Athens

Running Backs

Clayton Smith, Troy; Damien Landon, Troy

Hayden Ward, Canton

Wide Receiver

Ryan Sweet, Wellsboro; Jacob Bruyn, Wyalusing; Gavin Cohick, Troy; Justin Schoonover, Towanda

Tight End

Mason Woodward, Troy

Offensive Line

Kory Schucker, Troy; Jacob Johnson, North Penn-Mansfield; Dylan Harford, Athens; Brennan Taylor, Canton; Gage Pepper, Canton

Kicker

Caiden Alexander, North Penn-Mansfield

Defense

First Team Selections

Defensive Tackle

Mason Imbt, Troy; Mason Nelson, Canton

Defensive End

Caiden Williams, Canton; Ryan Sweet, Wellsboro

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton; Gaven Sexauer, North Penn-Mansfield; Joe Brown, Wellsboro; Kory Schucker, Troy

Defensive Back

Weston Bellows, Canton; Karter Rude, Athens; Conner Adams, Wellsboro; Cameron Fabian, North Penn-Mansfield; Gavin Cohick, Troy

Punter

Damien Landon, Troy

Second Team Selections

Defensive Tackle

Eli Crane, Troy; Cameron Brought, Wellsboro

Defensive End

Mason Woodward, Troy; Cody Hermansen, North Penn-Mansfield; Troy Pritchard, Athens

Linebacker

Caleb Nichols, Athens; Connor Davis, Canton; Michael Davis, Canton; Riley Parker, Canton

Defensive Back

Justin Schoonover, Towanda; Bailey Ferguson, Canton; Isaac Keane, Wellsboro; Shayne Reid, Athens

Punter

Caleb Nichols, Athens

Honorable Mention:

JJ Babcock, Sr. Athens

Dylan Abernathy, Sr. Wellsboro HS

Tom Forrest, Sr. Athens HS

Hayes Campbell, So. Wellsboro HS

Bailey Ferguson, Jr. Canton HS

Jack Poirer, Jr. Wellsboro HS

Jacob Johnson, Jr. North Penn / Mansfield HS

Gage Pepper, Jr. Canton HS

Timothy Parker So. Towanda HS

Austin Allen, Jr. Canton HS

Michael Davis, So. Canton HS

Cameron Fabian, Sr. North Penn-Mansfield HS

Small School Division

Player of the Year

Ty Nixon, Muncy

Offensive Players of the Year

Austin Johnson, Muncy; Lane Lusk, South Williamsport

Defensive Players of the Year

Weston Pick, Montgomery; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy

Lineman of the Year

Isaac Harris, Muncy

Coaching Staff of the Year

Cowanesque Valley

Offense

First Team Selections

Quarterback

Logan Almedia, Montgomery

Running Back

Austin Johnson, Muncy; Lane Lusk, South Williamsport

Wide Receiver

Ross Eyer, Muncy; Coltin Hans, Montgomery; Tanyon Brown, Cowanesque Valley

Tight End

Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy

Offensive Line

Isaac Harris, Muncy; Xander Brown, Muncy; Thayden Miller, Montgomery; Kade Sottolano, Cowanesque Valley; Lucas Long, South Williamsport

Kicker

Loudon Boring, Muncy

Second Team Selections

Quarterback

Brayden Horton, Sayre

Running Back

Ty Nixon, Muncy; Toby Zajac, CMVT

Wide Receiver

Chase Crawley, Muncy; Luke Horton, Sayre; Grant Bachman, South Williamsport

Tight End

Jake Casella, South Williamsport

Offensive Line

Kenneth Hampe, Muncy; Riley Temple, CMVT; Liam Reinhard, Northwest Area; Cayden Firestine, Sayre; Austin Bowersox, South Williamsport; Bradley Leon, Montgomery

Kicker

Kayvon Shams, South Williamsport

Defense

First Team Selections

Defensive Tackle

Matt McCauley, Muncy; Mikia Welch, South Williamsport

Defensive End

Isaac Harris, Muncy; Thayden Miller, Montgomery

Linebacker

Mike Sipps, Cowanesque Valley; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy; Weston Pick, Montgomery; Lane Lusk, South Williamsport

Defensive Back

Ross Eyer, Muncy; Branson Eyer, Muncy; Tanyon Brown, Cowanesque Valley; Landon Lorson, South Williamsport

Punter

Elijah Weikle, Muncy

Second Team Selections

Defensive Tackle

Kade Sottolano, Cowanesque Valley; Donovan Wynn, Sayre

Defensive End

Xander Brown, Muncy; Jake Casella, South Williamsport

Linebacker

Jake Bobersky, Northwest Area; Zach Garrity, Sayre; Austin Bowersox, South Williamsport; Clayton Swarthout, South Williamsport

Defensive Back

Tucker St. Peter, Cowanesque Valley; Logan Almedia, Montgomery; Carter Hontz, Northwest Area; Dylan Watkins, Sayre; Grant Bachman, South Williamsport

Punter

Landon Lorson, South Williamsport