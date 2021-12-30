On Monday, Dec. 27 the Northern Tier League announced the All-Stars for the 2021 football season where 10 area players were selected in the Large School Division and four players were selected to the Small School All-Star team.
Headlining the Large School All-Stars was the NP-Mansfield team, which had two players selected to the First Team and three players selected to the Second Team this season.
Cutting First Team All-Stars were Cameron Fabian who was selected as not only a First Team wide receiver but also as a First Team cornerback as well.
Fabian racked up 704 yards of total offense with nine total touchdowns on the season while also compiling 84 tackles, six pass deflections and two interceptions from the secondary as well.
Also making the First Team for Mansfield was Gaven Sexauer at the linebacker position.
Sexauer was one of the best linebackers in the entire NTL and he had a herculean 151 tackles on the year and even added six tackles for loss, two interceptions, four pass deflections, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles as well.
Making the Second Team All-Stars for Mansfield was kicker Caiden Alexander who went 24-26 on extra points this season, offensive lineman Jacob Johnson and also Cody Hermanson at the defensive end position.
Wellsboro had four selected to the All-Star Team this season with three being selected for offense and defense this season.
Headlining the group and being selected for offense and defense was Ryan Sweet, who got the nod at receiver where he hauled in 11 catches for 334 yards and four touchdowns on offense and also at defensive end where he had 55 tackles and team-high five sacks.
Also being named First Team on offense and defense was senior Joe Brown, who from the linebacker spot had 67 tackles on the year to go with an interception.
On offense, Brown was named First Team tight end and had 10 catches for 80 yards and was one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the league.
Junior Cameron Brought was also recognized on both sides of the ball for his play this past season, as he took home First Team honors for his play on the offensive line while also grabbing a Second Team nod for his play on the defensive line this season.
On defense, Brought led his team in tackles with 93 while also racking up 1.5 sacks on the year.
Also receiving First Team recognition for Wellsboro was junior Conner Adams at the defensive back position, where he was able to grab two interceptions as well as rack up 22 tackles, break up one pass and forced two fumbles on the year.
Making the Second Team for the defense was senior Isaac Keane who was named an All-Star at cornerback as he was able to grab a team-high five interceptions to go along with 36 tackles and two pass breakups as well.
Being named to the Honorable Mention team were also Wellsboro’s Jordyn Abernathy and Jack Poirier as well as NP-Mansfield’s Cameron Fabian and Jacob Johnson.
In the Small School Division, the CV Indians picked up one of the top honors as their coaching staff led by Head Coach Mike Schmitt was named the Coaching Staff of the Year for their impressive turnaround.
The Indians had three players selected to the NTL Small School All-Stars First Team with Tanyon Brown, Kade Sottolano and Mikey Sipps all being honored for their play this season.
They also had one player in Tucker St. Peter who was selected to the Second Team All-Stars at the cornerback position.
Brown made the list on both sides of the ball as the senior was able to gain First Team status as a wideout where he hauled in 50 catches for 684 yards and three touchdowns and as a cornerback as well where he racked up 61 tackles with eight interceptions on the season in just eight games.
Also getting double All-Star nods was Kade Sottolano who anchored an impressive offensive line this past season while also getting recognized on the Second Team defense where he was a headache for opposing offenses and had 60 tackles with 14 tackles for loss on the year.
Mike Sipps was named First Team at the linebacker position where he had a team-high 115 tackles and seven tackles for loss on the season.
The final player named to the All-Star team was St. Peter, who received Second Team honors at cornerback for the Indians where he racked up 46 tackles to go with his five interceptions and one fumble recovery on the year.
The full list of NTL Football All-Stars can be found at Tiogapublishing.com.Large School Division
Player of the Year
Weston Bellows, Canton
Offensive Player of the Year
Riley Parker, Canton
Defensive Player of the Year
Hayden Ward, Canton
Lineman of the Year
Mason Imbt, Troy
Coaching Staff of the Year
Canton
Offense
First Team Selections
Quarterback
Cooper Kitchen, Canton
Running Back
Riley Parker, Canton; Shayne Reid, Athens
Wide Receiver
Weston Bellows, Canton; Karter Rude, Athens; Cameron Fabian, North Penn-Mansfield
Tight End
Joe Brown, Wellsboro
Offensive Line
Mason Imbt, Troy; Caiden Williams, Canton; Connor Davis, Canton; Eli Crane, Troy; Cameron Brought, Wellsboro
Kicker
Shayne Reid, Athens
Second Team Selections
Quarterback
Mason Lister, Athens
Running Backs
Clayton Smith, Troy; Damien Landon, Troy
Hayden Ward, Canton
Wide Receiver
Ryan Sweet, Wellsboro; Jacob Bruyn, Wyalusing; Gavin Cohick, Troy; Justin Schoonover, Towanda
Tight End
Mason Woodward, Troy
Offensive Line
Kory Schucker, Troy; Jacob Johnson, North Penn-Mansfield; Dylan Harford, Athens; Brennan Taylor, Canton; Gage Pepper, Canton
Kicker
Caiden Alexander, North Penn-Mansfield
Defense
First Team Selections
Defensive Tackle
Mason Imbt, Troy; Mason Nelson, Canton
Defensive End
Caiden Williams, Canton; Ryan Sweet, Wellsboro
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton; Gaven Sexauer, North Penn-Mansfield; Joe Brown, Wellsboro; Kory Schucker, Troy
Defensive Back
Weston Bellows, Canton; Karter Rude, Athens; Conner Adams, Wellsboro; Cameron Fabian, North Penn-Mansfield; Gavin Cohick, Troy
Punter
Damien Landon, Troy
Second Team Selections
Defensive Tackle
Eli Crane, Troy; Cameron Brought, Wellsboro
Defensive End
Mason Woodward, Troy; Cody Hermansen, North Penn-Mansfield; Troy Pritchard, Athens
Linebacker
Caleb Nichols, Athens; Connor Davis, Canton; Michael Davis, Canton; Riley Parker, Canton
Defensive Back
Justin Schoonover, Towanda; Bailey Ferguson, Canton; Isaac Keane, Wellsboro; Shayne Reid, Athens
Punter
Caleb Nichols, Athens
Honorable Mention:
JJ Babcock, Sr. Athens
Dylan Abernathy, Sr. Wellsboro HS
Tom Forrest, Sr. Athens HS
Hayes Campbell, So. Wellsboro HS
Bailey Ferguson, Jr. Canton HS
Jack Poirer, Jr. Wellsboro HS
Jacob Johnson, Jr. North Penn / Mansfield HS
Gage Pepper, Jr. Canton HS
Timothy Parker So. Towanda HS
Austin Allen, Jr. Canton HS
Michael Davis, So. Canton HS
Cameron Fabian, Sr. North Penn-Mansfield HS
Small School Division
Player of the Year
Ty Nixon, Muncy
Offensive Players of the Year
Austin Johnson, Muncy; Lane Lusk, South Williamsport
Defensive Players of the Year
Weston Pick, Montgomery; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy
Lineman of the Year
Isaac Harris, Muncy
Coaching Staff of the Year
Cowanesque Valley
Offense
First Team Selections
Quarterback
Logan Almedia, Montgomery
Running Back
Austin Johnson, Muncy; Lane Lusk, South Williamsport
Wide Receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy; Coltin Hans, Montgomery; Tanyon Brown, Cowanesque Valley
Tight End
Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy
Offensive Line
Isaac Harris, Muncy; Xander Brown, Muncy; Thayden Miller, Montgomery; Kade Sottolano, Cowanesque Valley; Lucas Long, South Williamsport
Kicker
Loudon Boring, Muncy
Second Team Selections
Quarterback
Brayden Horton, Sayre
Running Back
Ty Nixon, Muncy; Toby Zajac, CMVT
Wide Receiver
Chase Crawley, Muncy; Luke Horton, Sayre; Grant Bachman, South Williamsport
Tight End
Jake Casella, South Williamsport
Offensive Line
Kenneth Hampe, Muncy; Riley Temple, CMVT; Liam Reinhard, Northwest Area; Cayden Firestine, Sayre; Austin Bowersox, South Williamsport; Bradley Leon, Montgomery
Kicker
Kayvon Shams, South Williamsport
Defense
First Team Selections
Defensive Tackle
Matt McCauley, Muncy; Mikia Welch, South Williamsport
Defensive End
Isaac Harris, Muncy; Thayden Miller, Montgomery
Linebacker
Mike Sipps, Cowanesque Valley; Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy; Weston Pick, Montgomery; Lane Lusk, South Williamsport
Defensive Back
Ross Eyer, Muncy; Branson Eyer, Muncy; Tanyon Brown, Cowanesque Valley; Landon Lorson, South Williamsport
Punter
Elijah Weikle, Muncy
Second Team Selections
Defensive Tackle
Kade Sottolano, Cowanesque Valley; Donovan Wynn, Sayre
Defensive End
Xander Brown, Muncy; Jake Casella, South Williamsport
Linebacker
Jake Bobersky, Northwest Area; Zach Garrity, Sayre; Austin Bowersox, South Williamsport; Clayton Swarthout, South Williamsport
Defensive Back
Tucker St. Peter, Cowanesque Valley; Logan Almedia, Montgomery; Carter Hontz, Northwest Area; Dylan Watkins, Sayre; Grant Bachman, South Williamsport
Punter
Landon Lorson, South Williamsport