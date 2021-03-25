The Northern Tier League announced the Large and Small School Divisions Boys Basketball All-Stars with five area players being selected to the Large School team and three players selected for the Small School Division Team.
Picking up top honors for the season was North Penn-Liberty’s Noah Spencer who was named the NTL Offensive Player of the Year for his part in bringing the Mounties their first-ever back-to-back Division 2 Titles and helping them reach the District Championship game for the first time in 32 years.
Spencer averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the year and became just the seventh player in Liberty school history to record 1,000 points.
Also receiving top honors was senior North Penn-Mansfield Tiger Curtis Craig, who was named the Sixth Man of the Year for his outstanding 2021 season.
Craig was able to pour in 11.2 points per game during the 2021 season and was an important part of Mansfield being able to turn their fortune around after an 0-4 start to their year.
Also receiving top honors was Liberty Head Coach Brian Litzelman, who is the first coach in Liberty history to win back-to-back division titles and also was able to help his team reach the District Championships, a place they hadn’t been since he was a player.
The MVP of the NTL for the 2021 basketball season was Troy’s junior Ty Barrett who was on a rampage during the year scoring a District 4 best 528 total points at a clip of 25.8 per game and led the Trojans to an NTL Title for the first time since 2010.
Cracking the list for the Large School First Team were Wellsboro’s Darryn Callahan and Liam Manning who were the top two scorers for the Hornets during the 2021 season with Manning scoring 17.6 points per game and grabbing 9.2 rebounds per game while leading the NTL in double-doubles in 2021 with 13.
Callahan added 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest and was one of the best defenders for the Hornets during the season collecting 34 steals.
On the Large School Second Team, Mansfield had two players on the list with senior Alex Stein being recognized for his outstanding season as the point guard for the Tigers and freshman Karson Dominick also was selected in just his first year on the varsity level.
Stein scored 11.6 points, grabbed 4.5 rebounds and dished out 3.8 assists per game and was one of the most well-rounded players in the NTL.
Dominick also had an outstanding season and scored a team-high 14.1 points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds per contest and has been one of the top-scorers in the league as just a freshman.
Wellsboro had one more player make the list on the Second Team with sophomore point guard Conner Adams grabbing the final spot for area players.
Adams scored 8.6 points per game and was one of the best perimeter defenders on the defensive-minded Wellsboro Hornets squad.
Leading the Small School All-Stars was senior center Brandon Thompson from Liberty and junior McGwire Painter from Cowanesque Valley.
Thompson averaged 14.6 points per game while grabbing 8.3 rebounds and led the entire NTL in blocks for the second straight season with 35 on the year.
McGwire also had an impressive season in 2021 and was one of the best scorers in the league, especially during the second half of the year.
Painter scored a team-high 15.1 points per game and had a few eye-popping performances including a career-high 36 points where he scored on 17 field goals to almost single-handedly pull off a win.
The final player to be named to the NTL Small School All-Stars Secibd Tean was Liberty senior Colton Litzelman.
Litzelman was the top perimeter defender for the Mounties in 2021 and was another one of the most well-rounded players in the NTL this season.
Litzelman scored 8.5 points per game, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and swiped 3.2 steals per contest during his 2021 season.
The full list of NTL All-Stars are below.
Top Awards
NTL MVP — Ty Barrett (Troy)
NTL DPOY — Mitchell Burke
(Wyalusing)
NTL OPOY — Noah Spencer
(NP-Liberty)
Sixth Man of the Year — Curtis
Craig (NP-Mansfield)
Coach of the Year — Brian Litzelman (NP-Liberty)
Large School First Team
J.J. Babcock (Athens)
Mason Lister (Athens)
Mason Imbt (Troy)
Ethan VanNoy (Troy)
Liam Manning (Wellsboro)
Darryn Callahan (Wellsboro)
Large School Second Team
Jake Deitrick (Troy)
Conner Adams (Wellsboro)
Alex Stein (NP-Mansfield)
Karson Dominick (NP-Mansfield)
Tucker Brown (Athens)
Nolan Carling (Athens)
Small School First Team
Brandon Thompson (NP-Liberty)
Isaiah Neimczyk (Canton)
Gradyen Cobb (Wyalusing)
Isaiah Way (Wyalusing)
Nick Beers (NEB)
McGuire Painter (CV)
Small School Second Team
Lucas Crown (NEB)
Colton Litzelman (NP-Liberty)
Caiden Williamson (Canton)
Cooper Kitchen (Canton)
Dom Fabri (Sayre)
Blake Morningstar (Wyalusing)