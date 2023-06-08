The Northern Tier League announced their 2022-2023 Athletic Director’s Award this past week where NP-Liberty’s Derek Litzelman was named the Athletic Director’s Male Athlete of the Year.
The Athletic Director’s award takes into consideration on the field excellence and leadership, being active and eager to serve the community, and also succeeding in the classroom.
Litzelman was a three-sport athlete this year where he competed in football and baseball while being a Second Team Class A All-State performer in basketball.
Towanda’s Paige Manchester received the honor as the Athletic Director’s Female Athlete of the Year award.
Also receiving top honors from Tioga County was NP-Mansfield’s Kipper Burleigh, who ended his extremely successful career at the helm of the boys basketball team with an appearance in the State Playoffs and was named the Coach/Program of the Year.
The Cowanesque Valley athletic program was also recognized and earned the 2022-2023 Sportsmanship award.
Colleen Sullivan was also named the 2022-2023 Official of the Year.