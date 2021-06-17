The Northern Tier League announced on Tuesday, June 15 the first and second-team All-Stars for the 2021 baseball season with 12 area athletes being recognized as All-Stars.
The Wellsboro Hornets headlined the list, with sophomore Cameron Brought being named not only as a First Team All-Star, but also the Newcomer (first-year varsity) of the Year for his impressive season.
Brought finished as the season league leader in hits with 33 while also finishing in the top five in batting average (0.478), slugging percentage (0.667) and also in extra-base hits with 11 on the year.
Also receiving First Team recognition was junior Darryn Callahan who finished his season batting 0.356 while hitting a league second-best six home runs and added 25 RBIs during the year.
Making the Second Team for the Wellsboro Hornets were senior catcher Kaeden Mann, senior second baseman Isaac Keane and sophomore shortstop Conner Adams.
Mann not only had a strong season batting for the Hornets, finishing with a 0.306 batting average, 19 hits and 17 RBIs but was one of the most solid catchers in the league during the year.
First-year varsity starter Adams also put together a strong year for the Hornets and turned in a 0.333 batting average (third-best on the team) with 23 hits and seven RBIs while also helping turn two double plays in the field this season. He also scored a team-high 26 runs and a team-high 22 steals as well.
Keane also made the cut for Second Team for the Hornets and after a slow start to the year finished the year on a tear to help his team capture the NTL Division 1 Title.
Keane finished the year with 23 hits with a 0.324 batting average and 18 RBIs while also adding five doubles on the year.
Keane also turned in a team-high three double-plays during the 2021 season.
For NP-Mansfield, the lone player to be named to the NTL First Team was senior Noah Spencer who put on a hitting clinic in the 2021 season.
Spencer ended his season on an eight-game hitting streak and batted 0.478 on the year for the Mansfield team on 32 hits. He also added 11 RBIs, seven doubles and scored 19 runs for his team on the season.
As a pitcher, Spencer was also one of the best in the NTL as he compiled a 7-1 record with a 3.36 ERA and pitched the third-most innings in the league during the year.
He also led his team in steals with 31, which is the fourth most in the league.
Making the Second Team for NP-Mansfield was both senior pitcher Blaze Dietrick and sophomore outfielder Derek Litzelman.
Dietrick had an extremely strong all-around performance for Mansfield during the 2021 season and was top five on his team in batting average with 0.305, hits with 18 and showcased a patient approach at the plate where he garnered a team-high 14 walks on the season.
As a pitcher, Deitrich tossed 32 innings with a 5.41 ERA as well.
The next team that received three selections was the District 4 Class A runner-up Cowanesque Valley Indians.
The lone First-Team selection for the Indians was Tucker St. Peter, who was dominant in his junior season.
St. Peter led the league in batting average at 0.527 as well as on-base percentage with an incredible 0.587 on the year.
He had a team-high in hits with 29, RBIs with 24, extra-base hits with 11 and hit two home runs on the season in one of the most prolific batting seasons for anyone in the area.
He also was able to put together an extremely impressive season pitching, and despite only having a 2-3 record he boasted a 1.99 ERA with 31 strikeouts.
Making the Second Team for the Indians were juniors McGwire Painter and Mikey Sipps for their performance in the 2021 season.
Painter was a player who progressed heavily throughout the season, and by the end was playing his best baseball of the year.
Painter batted 0.466 on the year with 23 hits and 13 RBIs but his true presence was felt like a pitcher as he went 2-0 as a starter while tossing 32 innings and striking out a league-best 71 batters in the process.
Williamson had just one player make the NTL All-Star team, with Gabe Kaufman getting the First Team nod for his 2021 season.
Kaufman batting a team-best 0.452 with an impressive 28 hits in the year and 14 RBIs.
He also led his team in extra-base hits with seven and steals with seven.
The full list of All-Stars are listed below:
NTL Baseball All-Stars
POY
Brayden Horton, Sayre
Pitcher of Year
Luke Horton, Sayre
Rookie (Freshman)
Hudson Ward, Canton & Trehnon Hugo, Wyalusing
Newcomer (first year varsity):
Cam Brought, Wellsboro
Coaching Staff
Sayre Redskins
First Team
Brayden Horton, Sayre
Luke Horton, Sayre
Darryn Callahan, Wellsboro
Noah Spencer, NPM
Kaden Setzer, Athens
Weston Bellows, Canton
Cam Bellows, Canton
Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre
Jake Burgess, Sayre
Cameron Brought, Wellsboro
Tucker St. Peter, CV
Gabe Kaufmann, Williamson
Chase Parker, Towanda
Zach Garrity, Sayre
Blake Morningstar, Wyalusing
Karter Rude, Athens
David Northrup, Sayre
Second Team
Blaze Deitrick, NPM
Hunter Moss, Wyalusing
Conner Adams, Wellsboro
Hudson Ward, Canton
Spencer Krewson, Wyalusing
Trehnon Hugo, Wyalusing
Kory Schucker, Troy
Derek Litzelman, NPM
Maguire Painter, CV
Nick Beers, NEB
Mike Sipps, CV
Isaac Keane, Wellsboro
Joel Schoonover, Canton
Kaeden Mann, Wellsboro
Cameron Sullivan, Athens