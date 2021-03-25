The Northern Tier League announced their 2021 All-Stars for girls basketball with three area players receiving First-Team honors and five receiving Second-Team recognition for their 2021 season.
For the Large School Division, only one area girl was named to the First Team with junior Emma Coolidge from Wellsboro being the lone player to get the nod.
Coolidge was a workhorse for the Lady Hornets, leading her team in points per game with 10.6, rebounds with 101 total and also in steals with 38 on the season.
Coolidge helped lead an extremely young roster to a spot in the District Playoffs during the 2021 season.
Also receiving All-Star recognition from Wellsboro was senior Bailey Monks who was named to the Large School Division Second Team.
Monks scored 7.8 points per game, grabbed more than 80 rebounds and led her team in blocks with 22 on the season.
In the Small School Division, the Williamson Lady Warriors had a pair of players make the First Team with senior Lateisha Peterson and freshman Taylor Rae Jones both making the team.
Peterson was one of the best scorers in the NTL this season, scoring an NTL fourth-best 13.3 points-per-game and helping to lead her team to a six-win season after only winning one game total in her sophomore and junior years.
Freshman Jones had one of the best breakout seasons in the league and scored over 10 points per game while leading the NTL in rebounding with 9.9 per game and also nearly leading all of District Four in the stat.
Also making the Small School First Team was senior North Penn-Liberty player Eva Rice, who was a big part in Liberty making it to the District 4 Playoffs and also winning their first-round game.
Rice averaged just under 10 points per game while grabbing 4.4 rebounds and swiping 2.4 steals per game this season. She also was able to step up her games in the biggest moments of the year, scoring over 10 points in every contest over her final six games of the season.
The Second Team was led by two more North Penn-Liberty players with senior Kiersten Mitstifer and sophomore Elizabeth Ritchie being named to the second team.
Mitstifer was the defensive specialist for the Mounties, racking up a team-high 3.5 steals per game, scoring 6.4 points and grabbing 4.5 rebounds each game.
Ritchie was also a big piece to her team’s success and was the leading rebounder for the Lady Mounties with 8.3 per game.
The Cowanesque Valley girls rounded out the Second Team with both senior Abby Ackley and Paisley Nudd being recognized for their season.
Ackley scored a team-high 10.7 points per game for the Lady Indians in 2021 while Nudd was the primary ball-handler and second-leading scorer on the team for Cowansque.
The full list of All-Stars and Top Awards is below.
Top Awards
NTL MVP — Paige Manchester (Towanda)
NTL DPOY — Porschia Bennett (Towanda) NTL OPOY — Maise Neuber (NEB)
Sixth Player of the Year — Olivia Leichliter (Wyalusing)
Coach of the Year — Brian Miller (Athens)
Large School
First Team
Kayleigh Miller (Athens)
Caydence Macik (Athens)
Erin Barrett (Towanda)
Callie Bennett (Wyalusing)
Emma Coolidge (Wellsboro)
Sydney Taylor (Troy)
Large School
Second Team
Catherine Brown (Wyalusing)
Madison Putnam (Wyalusing)
Megan Collins (Athens)
Bailey Monks (Wellsboro)
Amanda Horton (Towanda)
Rachel Kingsley (Troy)
Small School
First Team
Lauryn Jones (NEB)
Kayleigh Thoman (NEB)
Alena Beebe (NEB)
Taylor Rae Jones (Williamson)
Lateisha Peterson (Williamson)
Eva Rice (NP-Liberty)
Small School
Second Team
Reagan Kelley (Canton)
Aislyn Williams (Canton)
Elizabeth Ritchie (NP-Liberty)
Kiersten Mitstifer (NP-Liberty)
Abby Ackley (CV)
Paisley Nudd (CV)