On Tuesday, June 15 the Northern Tier League announced their top awards, as well as first and second-team All-Stars for the 2021 softball season.
NP-Liberty freshman Megan Spohn headlined the group, capturing the Rookie of the Year award for her strong start to her varsity career.
Spohn finished her year batting 0.404 with a team-high 23 hits to go along with 18 RBIs and runs scored on the year.
She also poured in a team-high nine doubles during the season and will be a player to watch for the young Liberty team in the future.
The Lady Mounties also had two other players selected to the Second Team, with sophomore Alexia Kshir and freshman Saige Lehman both making the list for Liberty.
Kshir turned in a strong season as she batted 0.365 with 19 hits, 14 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits on the year for her team.
Lehman was able to end her season red-hot as she had 12 hits in her final nine games and finished the year with a 0.415 batting average on 17 hits and a 0.489 on-base percentage while also scoring 13 runs for her team.
The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians had four players make the team with the senior duo of Makayla Vargeson and Abby Ackley earning First Team honors for their performances during the 2021 season.
Also making the Second teams were CV’s Megan Hyde and freshman Katie Adams who both played pivotal roles on the 12-9 record the Lady Indians enjoyed this past year.
The Wellsboro Lady Hornets also had four players make the list with seniors Kerrah Clymer and Chelsea English both being recognized for their 2021 seasons.
Clymer led her team in batting average at 0.486, hits with 34, extra-base hits with 20 and also had 25 RBIs on the season.
She also boasted a 10-5 record on the mound and shattered the home run records for Wellsboro with seven in a season and also claimed the career record with 13 in just three seasons of play.
English also had a spectacular season swinging the bat, and batted 0.309 while knocking in five home runs including a grand slam on the season.
She also led her team in RBIs with 29 and had 21 hits on the season as well.
Making the Second Team for the Lady Hornets were senior Jena Boyce and sophomore Jordyn Abernathy.
Boyce batted 0.397 on the year and had 31 hits with 23 RBIs with five extra-base hits during the year.
Abernathy finished up her first year of varsity softball with a 0.39 batting average, 28 hits, eight RBIs, a team-best 28 runs scored and 10 extra-base hits on the year.
The Williamson Lady Warriors also had two players make the NTL All-Star teams was freshman Mikenna Buchannon.
Making the Second Team for the Lady Warriors was senior Madisen Cody.
The full list of All-Stars is below:
POY
Thailey Franklin, NEB
OPOY
Harley Sullivan, Athens
Defensive POY
Emmi Ward, Canton
Pitcher of Year
Hailey Jayne, Wyalusing
Rookie of the Year
Megan Spohn, NPL
Newcomer of the Year
Kayleigh Thoman, NEB
Coaching Staff
NEB
First Team
Emily Susanj, NEB
Caydence Macik, Athens
Kerrah Clymer, Wellsboro
Brea Overpeck, Towanda
Molly Ward, Canton
Keri Wesneski, Canton
Makayla Vargeson, CV
Audrey Hatch, Athens
Maisie Neuber, NEB
Chelsie English, Wellsboro
Jenelle Johns, Wyalusing
Abby Ackley, CV
Maddie Maynard, Towanda
Lindsay Steele, Troy
Mikenna Buchannan, Williamson
Second Team
Madisen Cody, Williamson
Rachel Kingsley, Troy
London Edwards, Wyalusing
Alexia Kshir, NPL
Saige Lehman, NPL
Aliyah Butler, Athens
Jena Boyce, Wellsboro
Jordyn Abernathy, Wellsboro
Olivia Tate, Troy
Danella Cornell, Wyalusing
Megan Hyde, CV
Katie Adams, CV
Katie Shay, Canton
Allyson Butcher, Canton
Mallory Mummert, Athens