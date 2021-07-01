The Northern Tier League announced the 2021 All-Stars for tennis on Tuesday, June 22 with area athletes grabbing eight of the 10 spots on the list while Wellsboro’s William Poirier claimed the Player of the Year honors for his season.
Poirier finished the year with a 13-3 record while helping his team to the District 4 Semifinals while also being part of the team who won the District 4 Doubles Tournament as well.
Wellsboro also had two other players recognized on the NTL First Team with Poirier’s teammate Zach Singer also getting the nod.
Singer finished the season with an NTL-best record of 14-2 while winning the District Doubles Tournament.
Also with a First Team Selection for Wellsboro was Joseph Doty who had the highest win-percentage in the NTL with a 12-1 record.
The only other player named to the First Team was Cowanesque Valley’s Arch Ackley who anchored his team during the 2021 season.
On the Second Team, North Penn-Liberty’s team was represented by River Hicks-Lee who was the lone Mountie selected. Hicks-Lee finished his year with a 2-8 record.
Wellsboro also had three players named to the Second Team as Liam Manning, Dustin Benedict and Owen Richardson were all selected for their performance in doubles for the NTL Champion Hornets.
The full list of All-Stars is listed below:
Player of the Year:
William Poirier
First Team:
Zach Singer (Wellsboro)
Jaden Wise (Towanda)
Joseph Doty (Wellsboro)
Dacion Yrigulin (Towanda)
Arch Ackley (CV)
Second Team
Rein Alderfer (Towanda)
Liam Manning (Wellsboro)
Dustin Benedict (Wellsboro)
Owen Richardson (Wellsboro)
River Hicks-Lee (NP-Liberty)