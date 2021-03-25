Kade Sottolano

Kade Sottolano was one of two area wrestlers named to the 2021 NTL First Team All-Stars.

 photo by Nick Coyle

The Northern Tier League announced the All-Stars for the 2021 wrestling season with five area wrestlers being named to the team.

Athens’ Gavin Bradley took home the MVP honor for his incredible season in the 113-pound class while the Canton wrestling staff was named the Coaching Staff of the Year.

Making the first team for area wrestlers were Williamson’s Kade Sottolano and NP-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman who both won Sectional Titles this year.

Lehman made an impressive run to Super Regionals before his season came to an end with an impressive 17-8 record and a sixth-place finish in the tournament as only a sophomore.

Junior Sottolano also had a successful postseason run where he compiled a 28-4 record in the 285-pound division where his season only came to a close due to an injury that forced him to forfeit his final two matches in Districts.

Being named to the Second Team All-Stars were two more Williamson wrestlers with Joel Hultz and Mikey Sipps both making the list.

Hultz racked up 12 wins during the 2021 season as only a freshman.

Sipps finished off his junior season with a 20-8 record for the Warriors while picking up a second-place finish in Sectionals before his season came to an end in the District tournament.

The final Liberty wrestler to make the team was senior Patriot June who finished the season 8-5 with a third-place finish in the Sectional tournament.

June finished off his career with three top-three finishes in Sectionals and 56 career-wins with the Liberty team.

The full list of the NTL All-Stars is below.

Top Awards:

Coach of the Year: Canton

Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Bradley, Athens

First Team Selections

106 — Clayton Carr, Wyalusing

113 — Gavin Bradley, Athens

120 — Isaac Landis, Canton

126 — Seth Seymour, Troy

132 — Bailey Ferguson, Canton

138 — Hayden Ward, Canton

145 — Hudson Ward, Canton

152 — Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing

160 — Riley Parker, Canton

172 — Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty

189 — Zach Shaffer, Wyalusing

215 — Clay Watkins, Towanda

285 — Kade Sottolano, Williamson

Second Team Selections

106 — Cohen Landis, Canton

113 — Caleb Schwenk, Troy

120 — Mason Vanderpool, Athens

126 — Jacob Courtney, Athens

132 — Patriot June, North Penn-Liberty

138 — Kaden Setzer, Athens

145 — Joel Hultz, Williamson

152 — Michael Davis, Canton; Evan Johnson, Towanda

160 — Karter Rude, Athens

172 — Zach Stafursky, Athens

189 — Dereck Atherton-Ely, Canton

215 — Michael Sipps, Williamson

285 — Alex Perez, Towanda

