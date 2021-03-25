The Northern Tier League announced the All-Stars for the 2021 wrestling season with five area wrestlers being named to the team.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley took home the MVP honor for his incredible season in the 113-pound class while the Canton wrestling staff was named the Coaching Staff of the Year.
Making the first team for area wrestlers were Williamson’s Kade Sottolano and NP-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman who both won Sectional Titles this year.
Lehman made an impressive run to Super Regionals before his season came to an end with an impressive 17-8 record and a sixth-place finish in the tournament as only a sophomore.
Junior Sottolano also had a successful postseason run where he compiled a 28-4 record in the 285-pound division where his season only came to a close due to an injury that forced him to forfeit his final two matches in Districts.
Being named to the Second Team All-Stars were two more Williamson wrestlers with Joel Hultz and Mikey Sipps both making the list.
Hultz racked up 12 wins during the 2021 season as only a freshman.
Sipps finished off his junior season with a 20-8 record for the Warriors while picking up a second-place finish in Sectionals before his season came to an end in the District tournament.
The final Liberty wrestler to make the team was senior Patriot June who finished the season 8-5 with a third-place finish in the Sectional tournament.
June finished off his career with three top-three finishes in Sectionals and 56 career-wins with the Liberty team.
The full list of the NTL All-Stars is below.
Top Awards:
Coach of the Year: Canton
Wrestler of the Year: Gavin Bradley, Athens
First Team Selections
106 — Clayton Carr, Wyalusing
113 — Gavin Bradley, Athens
120 — Isaac Landis, Canton
126 — Seth Seymour, Troy
132 — Bailey Ferguson, Canton
138 — Hayden Ward, Canton
145 — Hudson Ward, Canton
152 — Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing
160 — Riley Parker, Canton
172 — Kohen Lehman, North Penn-Liberty
189 — Zach Shaffer, Wyalusing
215 — Clay Watkins, Towanda
285 — Kade Sottolano, Williamson
Second Team Selections
106 — Cohen Landis, Canton
113 — Caleb Schwenk, Troy
120 — Mason Vanderpool, Athens
126 — Jacob Courtney, Athens
132 — Patriot June, North Penn-Liberty
138 — Kaden Setzer, Athens
145 — Joel Hultz, Williamson
152 — Michael Davis, Canton; Evan Johnson, Towanda
160 — Karter Rude, Athens
172 — Zach Stafursky, Athens
189 — Dereck Atherton-Ely, Canton
215 — Michael Sipps, Williamson
285 — Alex Perez, Towanda