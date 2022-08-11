WAVERLY N.Y. – With the 2022 football season set to kick off, area coaches and athletes gathered here on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to speak with the media and discuss the upcoming year.

All three area teams were in attendance with CV, Wellsboro and NP-Mansfield at the event as they gear up for their upcoming year.

Two of the local teams, CV and Mansfield, unveiled their new coaches at the 2022 NTL Media Day.

The Indians were represented by coach Joe Leonard and Mansfield headed by long-time assistant Chris Olsen who took over for one of the most respected long-time coaches in the area in Tom Dickinson.

Wellsboro was also in attendance as they were headed by their long-time coach Matt Hildebrand as the teams took turns adressing the media in regards to their upcoming season.

“He’s meant the world to me, playing for and coaching with him all of these years,” Olsen commented of taking over for Dickinson. “So what he’s built is great, and there isn’t a need to change anything. We’ll put our wrinkles in and mix things up a bit, but we’ve been consistent with what we do with the spread offense for the past 10 years.”

Olsen came to the event with two seniors thatare expected to make a big impact this year in running back Kohen Lehman and offensive/defensive lineman Jacob Johnson, who will be leaders for the group on and off the field.

“I’m looking forward to this year,” Lehman said. “I want to find my rhythm earlier in games and to get more yards-per-carry early rather than late in games.”

Lehman had a spectacular junior year where he rushed for 11 touchdowns and will look to Johnson to lead the group up front as they try to improve on their 2021 campaign.

“We’ve been gelling a lot better so far this year,” Johnson said of the improvements on the line. “We’re building together and we’ve all been in the weight room lifting and getting better as a unit.”

The other head coach is new to the area but has a wealth of experience in coaching is CV’s Leonard.

Leonard has been a coach at Notre Dame in New York most recently and was extremely humbled by the hard-working nature of the group he took over.

“Having the right people who believe always is the right way to go,” Leonard said. “We have to get that momentum, keep it, and grasp it. We have great players coming back and good leadership even though they aren’t seniors. They have great leadership and they’ve experienced what coach (Mike) Schmitt was doing, so we’re going to build on that.”

In attendance for the Indians players were running back Timmy “The Freight Train” Freeman as well as offensive and defensive lineman Aspyn Dennis, who were both key in CV turning in the best season in program history in 2021.

“I’ve been in the weight room and just being on the field,” Freeman said. “That’s how you get better, in the film room and the weight room.”

Freeman had a prolific freshman season for the CV offense, turning his 205 total touches on the year into over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns, and the success has fueled him to improve even more.

Blocking for him this season will be Dennis, who has big shoes to fill with the departure of Mikey Sipps and Kade Sottalono, but has been working to not only get better but to lead both fronts as well.

“It’s definitely a big role to fill, some really big shoes,” Dennis said of stepping into the role of leader on both fronts. “I love those guys, and they’ve worked with me since seventh grade. It’s just something we have to do now, leadership and teaching the new guys how to work hard.”

The final team in attendance was the Wellsboro Hornets who were led by Head Coach Matt Hildebrand.

With a resurgence in numbers after a down year of only 24 last season and 35 this season, Wellsboro will look to compete with the top teams in 2022 as they have a roster filled with talented athletes across the board.

“These guys have played a lot of football already,” Wellsboro Head Coach Matt Hildebrand said. “Because our numbers have been so low, they’ve been asked to do a lot, and these guys have done a great job.”

In attendance for the Hornets players are the two new faces of the Wellsboro backfield in Conner Adams, who will be taking over as quarterback, and Joe Brown, who will be taking on the lion’s share of carries for the Wellsboro offense.

Adams, who was an extremely versatile athlete for Wellsboro in his past three seasons, will have a new challenge taking over the offense, but it’s one he is more than ready for.

“It’s nice to be able to go into practice and focus on reading defenses,” Adams said of taking on the quarterback position. “I’ll be a lot better at quarterback this year versus last year when I would come in because I’ll be doing it every day.”

Brown also has played a significant role for the Hornets over the past three seasons, but now is looking forward to taking over the lead-back position and is excited to showcase his power-running style this year.

“I expect to be carrying the rock a lot and I’m not afraid of contact,” Brown said. “I expect to be in the trenches a lot…The run game is going to be one of our strong suits this year.”

All three teams will kick off their regular season with road contests on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. with NP-Mansfield traveling to Towanda, Wellsboro traveling to Montoursville and CV traveling to take on Northwest Area for their week one matchup.