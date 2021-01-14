Friday, Jan. 8
Girls Basketball
Williamson 44, Cowanesque Valley 34
Saturday, Jan. 9
Boys Basketball
Athens 86, Williamson 33
Girls Basketball
Athens 69, Cowanesque Valley 14
Wrestling
Williamson 37, South
Williamsport 36
Shamokin 39, Williamson 33
Monday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Sayre 55, Northeast Bradford 49
Mount Carmel 61, Athens 40
Girls Basketball
Athens 58, Northeast Bradford 53 (OT)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Girls Basketball
Canton 34, Cowanesque Valley 24
Northeast Bradford 56, Williamson 27
Jersey Shore 45, Troy 19
Boys Basketball
Canton 68, Sayre 58
Wrestling
Canton 40, Athens 22
Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 9