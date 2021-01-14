Friday, Jan. 8

Girls Basketball

Williamson 44, Cowanesque Valley 34

Saturday, Jan. 9

Boys Basketball

Athens 86, Williamson 33

Girls Basketball

Athens 69, Cowanesque Valley 14

Wrestling

Williamson 37, South

Williamsport 36

Shamokin 39, Williamson 33

Monday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Sayre 55, Northeast Bradford 49

Mount Carmel 61, Athens 40

Girls Basketball

Athens 58, Northeast Bradford 53 (OT)

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Girls Basketball

Canton 34, Cowanesque Valley 24

Northeast Bradford 56, Williamson 27

Jersey Shore 45, Troy 19

Boys Basketball

Canton 68, Sayre 58

Wrestling

Canton 40, Athens 22

Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 9

Tags

Trending Food Videos