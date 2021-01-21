Thursday, Jan. 14
Girls Basketball
Northeast Bradford 43, Canton 17
Wyalusing 60, Troy 37
Towanda 65, Williamson 19
Wrestling
Troy 66, Sayre 6
Athens 48, Bloomsburg 24
Wyalusing 48, Tunkhannock 20
Warrior Run 58, Towanda 17
Friday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
North Penn-Liberty 70, Cowanesque Valley 38 Wyalusing 45, Sayre 41
Troy 80, Williamson 27
Canton 52, Northeast Bradford 47
Athens 54, Wellsboro 53
Saturday, Jan. 16
Wrestling
Meadowbrook Christian 24,
Northeast Bradford 6
Faith Christian Academy 60,
Northeast Bradford 0
Canton Quad
Canton 51, South Williamsport 18
Canton 66, Bloomsburg 8
Canton 78, Sayre 0
Bloomsburg 47, Sayre 6
South Williamsport 42, Bloomsburg 27
South Williamsport 58, Sayre 6
Line Mountain Duals
Athens 41, Line Mountain 33
Athens 51, Lewisburg 18
Athens 48, Hughesville 12
Benton 52, Athens 13
Selinsgrove 45, Athens 21
Flynn Propane Duals
Towanda 42, Troy 30
Towanda 48, Williamson 13
Montgomery 61, Towanda 12
Montgomery 63, Williamson 12
Montgomery 52, Troy 16
Boys Basketball
Cowanesque Valley 56, Williamson 52
Athens 65, Northeast Bradford 56
Girls Basketball
Troy 27, Williamson 23
Athens 28, Wellsboro 22
Towanda 69, North Penn-Liberty 26
Northeast Bradford 58, Wyalusing 44
Canton 44, North Penn-Mansfield 26
Monday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Wellsboro 72, Canton 64
Wyalusing 64, North Penn-Mansfield 59
Northeast Bradford 53, Towanda 52
Athens 54, Sayre 41
Troy 66, Northwest Area 47
Girls Basketball
Cowanesque Valley 47, Williamson 44 (OT)
Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 58
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Girls Basketball
Wyalusing 21, Wellsboro 20
Athens 52, North Penn-Mansfield 25
Towanda 41, Troy 21
Canton 49, Williamson 34
Boys Basketball
North Penn-Liberty 57, Cowanesque Valley 29
Wrestling
Athens 40, Wyalusing 25
Canton 60, Towanda 15