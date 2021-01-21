Thursday, Jan. 14

Girls Basketball

Northeast Bradford 43, Canton 17

Wyalusing 60, Troy 37

Towanda 65, Williamson 19

Wrestling

Troy 66, Sayre 6

Athens 48, Bloomsburg 24

Wyalusing 48, Tunkhannock 20

Warrior Run 58, Towanda 17

Friday, Jan. 15

Boys Basketball

North Penn-Liberty 70, Cowanesque Valley 38 Wyalusing 45, Sayre 41

Troy 80, Williamson 27

Canton 52, Northeast Bradford 47

Athens 54, Wellsboro 53

Saturday, Jan. 16

Wrestling

Meadowbrook Christian 24,

Northeast Bradford 6

Faith Christian Academy 60,

Northeast Bradford 0

Canton Quad

Canton 51, South Williamsport 18

Canton 66, Bloomsburg 8

Canton 78, Sayre 0

Bloomsburg 47, Sayre 6

South Williamsport 42, Bloomsburg 27

South Williamsport 58, Sayre 6

Line Mountain Duals

Athens 41, Line Mountain 33

Athens 51, Lewisburg 18

Athens 48, Hughesville 12

Benton 52, Athens 13

Selinsgrove 45, Athens 21

Flynn Propane Duals

Towanda 42, Troy 30

Towanda 48, Williamson 13

Montgomery 61, Towanda 12

Montgomery 63, Williamson 12

Montgomery 52, Troy 16

Boys Basketball

Cowanesque Valley 56, Williamson 52

Athens 65, Northeast Bradford 56

Girls Basketball

Troy 27, Williamson 23

Athens 28, Wellsboro 22

Towanda 69, North Penn-Liberty 26

Northeast Bradford 58, Wyalusing 44

Canton 44, North Penn-Mansfield 26

Monday, Jan. 18

Boys Basketball

Wellsboro 72, Canton 64

Wyalusing 64, North Penn-Mansfield 59

Northeast Bradford 53, Towanda 52

Athens 54, Sayre 41

Troy 66, Northwest Area 47

Girls Basketball

Cowanesque Valley 47, Williamson 44 (OT)

Towanda 66, Northeast Bradford 58

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Girls Basketball

Wyalusing 21, Wellsboro 20

Athens 52, North Penn-Mansfield 25

Towanda 41, Troy 21

Canton 49, Williamson 34

Boys Basketball

North Penn-Liberty 57, Cowanesque Valley 29

Wrestling

Athens 40, Wyalusing 25

Canton 60, Towanda 15

