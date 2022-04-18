Senior Lacey O’Donnell notched her 100th career hit in game two of a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) doubleheader at Shepherd University on Saturday afternoon, April 16. The Mounties fell, 6-1 in the opener, before dropping the night cap, 10-0 (five innings).
O’Donnell, who leads the team with a .338 (23-for-68) batting average, took just 87 games to reach the century mark in career hits. O’Donnell has a base knock in 13 games this season, while collecting multiple hits in eight games.
O’Donnell poked a single through the left side during her final at-bat in game two to secure the milestone.
The Rams, however, put up 10 runs in five innings while holding the Mountaineers scoreless to secure the run-rule victory.
A box score for game two will be posted to gomounties.com when it is made available.
In game one, Shepherd built a 2-0 lead through the opening three innings, but the Mounties got on the board in the top of the fourth when sophomore Anastasia Berardi singled to score freshman Natalie Blackstone, cutting the deficit in half.
However, the Rams responded with three runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth, while shutting MU out the rest of the way to close out the victory.
Junior Danielle Goff was charged with the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) through five innings. Sophomore Maddy Jean did not allow a run in one inning of work. Four Mountaineers notched hits, led by Berardi who drove in a run.
Katie Laing did not allow an earned run in seven innings to earn the victory for the Rams, while Nicole Purtell finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the offense.
Shepherd improves to 15-14 overall and 8-3 in the PSAC East with current control over third place. The Mountaineers fall to 5-18 on the year with a 1-10 mark in conference play.
The Mounties are back in action on Friday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m. (DH) when they host Bloomsburg University at Helen Lutes Field for Senior Day.