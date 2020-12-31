The Mansfield University Athletic Department added a new member to the Mountaineer family by naming Jamal Johnson the next head coach of the men’s and women’s track and field program.
Johnson will begin his head coaching career after spending the previous four seasons as the assistant cross country and track and field coach at the University of Southern Indiana.
Johnson immediately made his impact felt on the Screaming Eagles’ campus when he recruited the program’s first ever non-distance event class in school history.
Under Johnson’s guidance, seven individuals and three relay teams scored at the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships.
In 2020, he oversaw the Screaming Eagles’ first NCAA National qualifier and All-American sprinter.
During his time at USI, Jamal’s sprinters and jumpers totaled 33 top-five marks in program-history, while 13 students set school records.
Individual triumph has remained prominent throughout the 100 years of the Mountaineer track and field program. A program that features a National Champion, 10 All-Americans and nine PSAC major award winners, Mansfield track and field has sustained a proud tradition of success. Jamal embodies the dedication, motivation, unity and perseverance of a Mountaineer.
Jamal showcased his passion early on and will be a perfect fit to the One Team culture here at Mansfield. He is a studious, and diligent coach whose eagerness to succeed is unwavering.
Hear from the newest Mountie head coach as he talks about life during the pandemic, what he loves about MU, what he would tell his younger self and more.
What has been the biggest challenge related to your profession during a “COVID-19” offseason?
Answer: The biggest challenge for me this off-season is not being able to see my new team until February. Normally I would have start Indoor Track competitions in the first or second weekend of January, but now we’re at a point to where we can’t get back on campus until a few after that. It’ll take a little bit more adjusting but I’m fully confident we will get thru it.
What makes MU special to you?
Answer: Mansfield University is special to because in my short time here thus far, I’ve received such tremendous hospitality. It may sound simple, but I feel like an important piece to the staff and I can feel everyone’s excitement in regards to my arrival.
What is your favorite quote?
A: I’m not sure if I have a favorite quote. Songs stick with me throughout the years, but I’m sure most people don’t want to read any Kanye lyrics.
From your prior position or short time at Mansfield, how has the student-athlete work ethic and intensity remained during the fall?
Answer: From my prior position, the work ethic and intensity was pretty high. We had our season cut short on sort of a high note earlier this year, so we were all eager to get back to work.
One thing you would tell your younger self?
Answer: One thing I would tell my younger self, and still tell myself today is that everything will always work out. It’s easy to get discouraged when you compare your life to someone else’s who seems successful or in a position you wish you were in. Not to be cliché, but if it’s meant to be, it will be.