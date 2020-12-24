Many years ago, after I had moved back to Tioga County, I began to get cougar sightings from folks I met. The sightings became more frequent in the woods with loggers and folks who came to visit me in my planning office.
My forestry website even included a cougar page and I began to get sightings from all over the lower 48.
As the sightings multiplied and if there was fresh snow, I would grab a pack and go tracking, hoping to stay on a good track until I had something to verify. I got hundreds of calls, emails and in-person visits who told me their sightings were real. I believed some of them.
I did a lot of tracking in the winter; I never found anything remotely close. I set up an amplifier with cougars mating (and me in a big tree with a big lens on a camera). I never got anything other than a curious doe and a weasel.
Up to this point, I had no real evidence of my own, only stuff others had given me which they thought was cougar (i.e. prints, scat, hair, etc.) and I worked in forests all over Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
I had worked with an Indian game warden to trap a cougar that was killing sheep on the Colville Reservation. I saw tracks, scat and kills there. I had spent two years in South East Asian Jungle in the 1960s as a Peace Corps forester and dealt with the cougar’s big brother’s tracks (a tiger) in my camp, but I needed help now with the cougar. It just did not make sense.
So, I ended up at a three-day cougar biologist event in Jackson Hole, Wyo. with cougar biologists from all over the western hemisphere. One of them, Jay Tishendorf, went through all the evidence I had brought with me from other people and very gently told me none of it was cougar. He invited me to his home in Great Falls, Mont., where we spent about a week tracking cougars every day in the snow in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. We found kills and scat piles and places where a cougar we were following up a dangerously steep mountain had sat and watched us as we climbed.
It was a very different situation than where I had begun. I began to understand that the vast majority of the folks who had “seen a cougar,” actually had not. There was and still is no cougar population east of the Mississippi. There were very few coming across, and most of those were coming via the northern Midwest, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Canada. Only two wild, western cougars have been killed east of the Mississippi in recent years.
I developed and presented a natural science program, “What is Real and What is Not Real,” which I’ve presented for service clubs, state parks in three states, universities, Audubon clubs, libraries and so on.
After I presented all of the scientific evidence, I would get individuals and groups at my table telling me about the cougars they had seen and where these cats were buried after someone had killed them. Some promised to bring me the evidence; they never did. The scientific information that was clearly presented did not register. These folks truly believed something different.
I began to realize that I was dealing with something far greater than the cougar and its possible propagation in the eastern U.S.
It’s the same with what we are seeing in the present election results: Belief systems are more powerful than any science or verifiable facts for many people. Many believe Trump’s “Stop the Steal” campaign, despite numerous state’s voting systems leaders (many very reputable Republicans) stating that there was no “steal.”
The mask dilemma is an example of this locally. During a recent store visit one morning, another man came behind me without a mask. I pointed to mine and looked at him. He said, “You take care of you and I’ll take care of me.”
I’ve been involved in repeated situations like this in my home county and as we traveled more than 7,000 miles in our own bubble in an RV across the lower 48 this fall. The number of COVID cases in rural Tioga County is now more than 1,000, higher than most other rural northern counties. It is exploding in rural America.
It is pretty obvious that many folks are listening and watching different information sources on their phones, TVs and radios. They believe something different, at least until they or close loved ones are hospitalized or die, and they may continue in that belief system as we become tribal.
Dolchstosslegende, that word in the title of this little piece, is the word the Germans give to the country’s denial which “gave birth to arguably the most potent and disastrous political lie of the 20th century, the ‘stab-in-the-back’ myth that Germany had not lost World War I. It basically said that there had been a conspiracy, a con, and a grave betrayal of the German people.” (Jochen Bittner, Germany).
Of course, we know where that led or, if we don’t, we better inform ourselves soon.
*Jochen Bittner, Hamburg, Germany