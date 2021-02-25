I’ve returned to my monthly 12-hour shift/four-day weekends at a Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. This first time back at work after my open heart surgery, I was greeted with a combination of incredulity and welcome.
“Why come back to work if you don’t need to?” was the first question from many co-workers, followed by comments like I must have done well post-op, etc. But in the three months I’ve missed work, apparently no staff or patients had contracted COVID-19 within that Philadelphia hospital.
Before returning to work (from retirement) last Spring, my wife and I had a long conversation with our physician to allay Lynne’s fears/concerns. After hearing the precautions Temple had instituted at its hospitals (i.e. mandatory masks and protective glasses, no outside visitors/vendors, temperature and blood oxygen checks on patients several times daily, etc.) our doctor said I was probably safer there than staying in Tioga County where many refuse mask use.
All of us are sick and tired of this pandemic, and the limits on live entertainment, on dining inside or out with friends, and on group gatherings, whether meetings like Audubon and Trout Unlimited or sporting events. But mask use saves lives, as does physical distancing. Most health experts agree our almost half-million deaths would have been lessened dramatically if basic precautions (masks and distancing) had been practiced by all.
Even if you personally feel invincible, you should consider the strong evidence about COVID-19 damage to the internal organs of asymptomatic folks who later test positive for the disease. The first article, six months old, is about lung damage from WebMD, and the second (several weeks ago) is on additional organ damage from the Wall Street Journal: www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200811/asymptomatic-covid-silent-but-maybe-not-harmless and www.wsj.com/articles/covid-19s-effects-may-linger-in-your-body-even-after-asymptomatic-cases-11612213201?mod=hp_lead_pos11.
Enough on COVID-19. Now from the frying pan into the fire: our presidential election. I was demoralized by Donald Trump’s election in 2016, so I can understand the upset of Trump supporters. Many (including me) were angered by barriers to voting put in place that year in Georgia, Florida and other states by Republican officials, but few Democrats called the election results “fake” or “fraudulent.”
With Republican officials announcing the Biden victories in Georgia and Arizona, and bipartisan acceptance of his victories in New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, even Fox News and the Wall Street Journal named Biden President-elect. Among the swing states, only Pennsylvania embarrassed itself by large numbers of Republicans from both its Congressional delegation and state Legislature joining the fraudulent claims of electoral fraud.
Too many Tioga County voters have swallowed the hysterical lies repeated on right wing news and social media, of Clinton murders, Democratic pedophile/satanic cults, etc. For every brave Republican who has criticized these beliefs widespread among the Trump base, there are five who remain silent and 10 who repeat them out of fear of a primary election challenge.
One Tioga County resident told me the election result “had to be fraudulent because (he) had talked with so few Biden supporters.” I tried to point out that there are far more voters in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, their suburbs and the Lehigh Valley, than in all the rural counties of southcentral and northern Pennsylvania, to no avail.
I do not know a solution to this divide, other than the platitude that “time heals all wounds.” But I do hope that Republicans who know fact from fantasy, truth from lies, will finally speak up within our county’s party meetings, against the dangerous forces ex-President Trump released, regarding both COVID denial and a fraudulent election.