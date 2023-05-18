The Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group issued the following letter to Cindy Dunn, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Tioga County’s Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group opposes the imminent Bureau of Forestry approval of a Seneca Shale-Gas well-pad on Mt. Nessmuk in Tioga State Forest. As an environmental organization, we have accepted the ‘fact’ of our state’s natural gas leases, but have worked for the past 15 years to minimize the disruption and damage caused to our state forest by Seneca’s industrial-scale footprint.

The Pine Creek Headwater’s Protection Group was established in 1987 to promote the local citizens awareness of the high value of Pine Creek, to emphasize its uniqueness as a natural resource, and to show it can be preserved for aquatic life, wildlife and for all people to appreciate and use.

