Changing terms isn’t the way
It is interesting and (for me) devastating to watch the current news about the rebellion in some of the people in the U.S. One casual, but devastating, is the idea to change the identity of types of people. One that really gets me is the change from mother to birth person.
A mother is far more than just someone giving birth to a child. Mothers raise their children by feeding them, caring for them, teaching them life, including Christian principles (not all moms do that).
My thoughts are that the term birth person is an attempt to provide the way to have an expanded government do all those things (except Christian principles) including indoctrinating them to love big government (aka communism/Marxism).
May God bless us a nation.
Richard Becker
Mansfield
Finding the truth in the news
I am a Fox News junkie. There, I’ve said it and Dick Polman is probably having an apoplectic fit. Now, in my defense, I have tried to give equal (almost) time to CNN and MSNBC and here’s the interesting news.
Whatever personal junk food news station you watch, they all have an agenda, they all tweak the “facts,” eliminate or change some news and even make things up to support their point of view, not just Fox.
There’s Fake News on every channel and none of them apologize or explain their change of heart. Scary. Where’s Walter Cronkite? So I decided to do some “fact checking” on line. Good luck with that.
Every fact checking website I looked at (and there were many, even those purporting to be fair and totally bipartisan) had some political bias and left or right leaning group supporting their “research.”
I had to dig deep sometimes to find who was funding their work, but there it was. I don’t even know how to find the truth anymore. So even though my preferred propaganda is Fox (I admit to loving “The Five”), I watch those “other stations” on a regular basis, which many of my good friends subscribe to, trying to understand what they are thinking and then, hopefully, make an intelligent decision to find the truth. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve sometimes changed my mind, even though it’s often like watching two different universes.
So, I don’t want to know your political point of view (now that you know mine) because there is so much more we have in common than those topics which can cause dissent and hard feelings. Eliminating people on the basis of the television channel they watch is pure hooey because the networks all bend the narrative to their current point of view. But maybe you should tune into those “other networks” once in a while.
Kristine Reilly
Covington