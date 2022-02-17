Solutions needed, not finger-pointing
Tsk, tsk, Mr. Gillmore—your Fox/Newsmax proclivities are showing. Regarding your Feb. 3 letter, who knew that Joe Biden has single-handedly destroyed American and all of Western civilization? He can relax for the next three years now, right?
I won’t take the time or space to refute all of your half-truths (i.e. “Democrats will impulsively try to raise taxes.” Nobody in Congress does anything impulsively.), or your innuendo (i.e. rejoining the Paris Climate Accord somehow “restricts” Americans—what is it you, personally, are no longer allowed to do under this agreement, Mr. Gilmore?). Those who believe your drivel will not be swayed by my assertions (i.e. American has never been energy independent, BTW; the president, whoever he or she is, does not set the price of oil or gas; the Keystone XL pipeline, by most estimates, would only have created about 4,000 jobs during construction and only about 35 permanent jobs after its completion.).
While your assessment of Mr. Biden’s first year is not, in my opinion, completely accurate, I think the president is probably smart enough and humble enough to admit that things have not gone entirely as he has wanted or planned, and would acknowledge it’s completely possible they won’t in the future.
So if you have better ideas, don’t keep them to yourself. Our withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years might have gone a little smoother if you had piped up sooner. If you had a clearer “vaccine messaging campaign,” shame on you for not sharing it with the rest of us. If you never buy any products made in China, help us all be that strong and we can eliminate China as a problem. Please, don’t hesitate to share your solutions with Mr. Biden and other world leaders.
Gayle Morrow
Westfield
Trash ID is now a thing?
I may be using harsh words, but you have to show your driver’s license in order to get rid of a bag of garbage. I don’t believe it is our garbage dump but our state or local government.
I can’t find out, could it be we have to leave out land of the free? I feel we are leaning toward a communist country.
Please tell me why I’m wrong and why.
Glen B. Campbell
Wellsboro
Editor’s Note: ID is required to determine price, based on location.
Training flights supports our troops
About five years ago, I was fishing on Pine Creek (Owassee Road) on a beautiful May evening. As I fished, I suddenly heard the motors of two “attack” helicopters, as they suddenly crested the ridge of the gorge.
I was impressed by their stealthy approach, speed, power, maneuverability of the choppers and skill of the pilots as they flew at high speed down the gorge. I felt pride as an American and was glad they were on “our” side. Clearly, these pilots were on a training mission. Their brief pass over my fishing hole didn’t bother me nor the bald eagle that flew leisurely up the creek.
We often hear about supporting our troops — rightfully so. Bumper stickers, flying our flag, attending parades/ceremonies and making speeches are relatively easy. More committment is involved in funding or service projects to active military or veterans.
Another way to support our troops is to allow them to train. Thus the opposition to the Wart Hog flights baffles me. A little worse for a brief period of time seems like a small price to pay to allow these pilots to train and perfect their skills and protect our freedom.
James Mucci
Middlebury Center
Event did not match description
My husband and I just returned from a weekend in Wellsboro — something that was booked as a Christmas present. The reason this weekend was picked was because your scheduled yearly Wellsboro Winter Celebration was to take place.
The description of the weekend events found on the Wellsboro visitors website enticed me to reserve. Unfortunately, the advertised description certainly didn’t match the actual events of the day, so much so that I thought I had reserved the wrong weekend.
The ice sculptures were few and the carvings were sporadic. The events described for the Green did not take place. There was no cross country ski clinic nor tubing races for the kids. There was nothing for the kids in attendance to do other than sit on an dinosaur ice sculpture and have their parents take their picture.
A young boy with his family proclaimed “ this sucks” and frankly I tend to agree with him. What took me totally by surprised was the full page ad in the Mountain Home magazine, a magazine that covers Pennsylvania and New York Finger Lakes region. That’s quite a large area to promise an event that didn’t occur as advertised.
Since it is also Super Bowl weekend lets end with a football idiom- someone dropped the ball on this and the event turned into a huge fumble.
Linda McGrath
Shickshinny
Editor’s Note: The tubing races and cross country ski clinic were held on the Green Saturday afternoon.