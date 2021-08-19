What’s the point of an audit?
I have voted in almost every election for the last 56 years. I vote for whom I think is the best candidate, not my party affiliation. My candidate of choice doesn’t always win, but that’s how it goes. I move on and, in a year or two or four, there’s another election.
When I read the Aug. 7-8 Williamsport paper, showing people demonstrating outside the courthouse for a Tioga County presidential election audit, I asked myself “What’s the point?”
Half the people quoted in the article, who want a new audit, are not even from Tioga County. The large flag that was shown in the photo read, ”Biden is not my President.”
What’s the point? If people in Tioga County, or elsewhere, are concerned about the election, there is homework to do. Have they talked to the election officials in their ward? Have they talked to the county director of elections and learned about the election process, its checks, balances and safeguards?
Have they talked to the county commissioners, who are responsible for the validity of the elections, and asked how mail-in ballots are counted? Have the Blossburg residents quoted in the paper talked to their neighbor, Commissioner Roger Bunn?
Have they talked to state Rep. Clint Owlett, who sits on the State Government Committee that conducted hearings? Did they go to our senator’s open house in Wellsboro and ask questions?
Did they read the Pa. House of Representative’s 100-page Election Report? Actually, I don’t think the senator on the Senate State Government Committee, who requested the audit, read the report.
When our senator was asked what was the point of the audit, he replied that it was to see how many mail-in votes were counted after the original mail-in deadline. Remember the post office crisis, the pandemic and the record number of mail-in ballots that led to a three-day extension of the deadline?
That information is in the Election Report.
All of the election workers and our commissioners swear to uphold the integrity of each election. As the commissioners said, an audit has already been performed and they stand by the results. So what’s the point?
It’s not because it was a close race. President Trump received an overwhelming majority of the votes in Tioga County. A Williamsport resident asked if there’s nothing to hide, why can’t there be an investigation.
Perhaps it is because there is nothing hidden and it will cost about $3 million to conduct the audit. It’s time to move on or what’s the point?
Janet Miles Gyekis
Wellsboro
Biden’s decisions are chaotic
During his first day in office Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the U.S., citing the need to combat climate change. That was despite the project had been forecast to generate tens of thousands of jobs. The United States went from energy independence and an exporter of oil to being energy dependent. Under Trump, gas prices were more than $1 per gallon less than they are now,
Then, ironically Biden waived Trump’s sanctions on constructing a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, which is a major prize for Putin. The project would take gas from the Russian Arctic under the Baltic Sea to Germany.
The decision was even criticized by a member of the president’s own party, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez, said that he failed to see “how today’s decision will advance U.S. efforts to counter Russian aggression in Europe.” Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said it was “a gift to Putin that will only weaken the United States’ leverage in the lead up to the impending Biden-Putin summit.”
The Biden administration took a country that was energy independent under Trump to a country that is begging the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to produce more oil so that prices can come down.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Thoughts on economy, immigration, vaccines
Let me see... Since January gas prices have risen over 75 cents per gallon and still rising. since then, inflation is about 6 or 7%. We are several trillion dollars more in national debt and that keeps rising (our GDP for the entire nation is about $23 trillion) but we are in debt over $26 trillion. That, to me, means we’re bankrupt.
Our pipeline out west has been closed down, leaving many high-paying workers out of jobs. Our southern border is like a sieve and anyone can come across. Immigrants from all over the world are coming through our borders and they are people that their own countries do not want.
Many are hardened criminals and in the future will create tremendous problems for our law enforcement communities, health care, schools, etc. The illegals are given money, free healthcare, educational benefits, transportation, shelter and other benefits at the expense of all the taxpayers in the United States of America.
Many coming across the borders do not have the COVID vaccination, making our U.s. citizens vulnerable to that disease and our administration wants to punish or mandate our American citizens get the vaccine.
Our hero homeless veterans do not get the same benefits as illegals and they are America citizens. Afghanistan has fallen and been taken over by the Taliban. Many of our heroic men and women who fought to free that country are now at home disabled because of the land mines in that war.
Crime in our major cities is uncontrollable. Elderly men and women going to church or doing routine chores are being attacked by hoods that have been left out of jail without bond for previous crimes.
Crime is rampant in our cities with murders and shootings by habitual criminals for no reason at all. Some of our politicians want to defund our police and have social workers talk to these known criminals. Defunding our police forces will given criminal an advantage on every crime. It is happening at this very moment.
I’m in favor of immigrants coming into the United States, but lets do it legally and with a process that does not infringe on the rights and benefits of our citizens in this country.
But don’t worry America, because the biggest problem we face is global warming.
America, wake up. We are losing our country.
Angelo Serva
Wellsboro
Encourages vaccine to help others
A few thoughts on the people who refuse to get the vaccine or wear a mask for religious, political, or any other reason. I’m reminded of the man standing on his roof during a flood. The man prayed his heart out and soon a boat came by.
The people in the boat said “We’re here to save you.” The man said “God will save me” so the boat left the water rose and the man prayed. Soon another boat came by and said “We’re here to save you” and the man said “God will save me’” so the boat left the water rose and the man prayed.
Finally the water was up to the peak of the roof and a helicopter came. They said “We are here to save you” but the man said “God will save me” so the helicopter left and the man drowned.
When he got to heaven he asked God why he didn’t save him, he prayed as hard as he could and God said “I sent you two boats and a helicopter; what more do you want?”
Tioga County has a terrible record of vaccinations. Why these people continue this epitome of selfishness is beyond me. We have people who are immune compromised, people who can’t get the vaccine for other reasons, and kids not yet eligible.
If you don’t do it for yourself do it for them.
Larry Peterson
Wellsboro