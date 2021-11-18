Questions congressional representation
According to his website, our state Rep. Clint Owlett helped develop House Bill 2071 which “would establish the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to facilitate funds anticipated through the federal infrastructure bill recently approved by congress.” Nice idea only he forgot a word – Democrat.
We’re talking about at least $100 million initially for Pennsylvania, and our U.S. Representative Fred Keller actually opposed it. In fact, all but 13 U.S. House Republicans opposed it. Thankfully, almost all Democrats voted in favor and it passed. It took them all of 10 months to accomplish what Trump couldn’t do in four years.
But now Tioga County has a decision to make. Even though we really need some roads and bridges fixed and broadband expanded into rural areas, how do we accept money that Fred Keller doesn’t think we deserve?
Remember, this is the same guy who tried to overturn the election on Jan. 6 by throwing out every one of our votes in Pennsylvania, regardless of who we voted for. He did this right after coming out from his hiding place to view $1.5 million in damage to our Capitol.
Then, Keller opposed the Jan. 6 Commission that is trying to get to the bottom of the insurrection and he voted against requiring anyone served with a subpoena to testify. I wonder how that would work around here for the rest of us.
And yet Keller will continue to be Tioga County’s U.S. Representative forever simply because he is a Republican. As Democrats work to get prescription drug prices down, eye and dental care added to Medicare and a whole bunch of good things for average people – all paid for by those making over $400,000/year, Keller will still be there voting “no.” What kind of representation is that?
Bob Borzok
Wellsboro
Past should be forgotten
I would like to respond to the article about Noyes Lawton and what was printed about his past. I think it is a brutal attack to put in the newspaper for everyone to read. Whatever Noyes did or didn’t do is between him, the authorities and God. It should not be put in print for everyone to read.
I would think it would be very hurtful for his children and wife to read about this. I am ashamed of the person that wrote this article. Evidently she felt pretty good about getting such a “good” bit of dirt to print with no thought of hurting his family.
People mature and become better people. Why continue to punish someone for their past rather congratulate him for a bright future. I’m sure Noyes will do a good job because I believe he is a “better man.”
Ann McNamara
Wellsboro
Gridder is liar and cheat
I’m a long-time Green Bay Packers fan, back to the Lombardi days, and shall remain so. I am no longer an Aaron Rodgers fan and shall remain so.
He’s a dishonorable liar, as simple as that. It’s such a shame that he was blessed with such great athletic ability and shortchanged of character.
Having spent my working career in education, it’s always concerning how society teaches young people to live as they move into adulthood. Rodgers, like the Houston Astros, have exhibited criminal behavior but with a slap on the financial wrist, we’ll see them playing next week.
Kids learn more by what they see than what they are told. As Bob Dylan said in the ‘60s, “Money doesn’t talk; it screams.”
Rodgers will play today and probably well. He’ll be cheered and then go back to being the overpaid, dishonorable and selfish person he is, having potentially exposed dozens of individuals and their families to life-threatening danger.
My guess is that he and some of the Houston Astros will someday be in their respective Halls of Fame. I guess Pete Rose’s gambling on baseball is more serious than endangering people’s lives.
John Brodzik
Wellsboro