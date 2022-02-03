Fox News does not reflect reality
Anyone enamored with Fox News should look at RT News, the propaganda arm of Russia. It is hard to discern if Fox copies Russian propaganda or Russia copies Fox’s. Their talking points are striking similar.
RT’s recent op-ed asked “How did Fox News become the voice of reason?” Russia was elated that “Fox News host Tucker Carlson opined at length on Tuesday against going to war over Ukraine, arguing that such a conflict would be ‘incredibly destructive’.” Carlson’s guest, analyst Clint Ehrlich, expounded on this, stating that bringing Ukraine into NATO – the plan that triggered the current descent toward war – “would not serve U.S. strategic interests, or those of NATO itself.”
NATO was decimated by Trump who routinely criticized, disparaged and weakened the organization as he pandered to Putin.
Russia would love to take over all the Ukraine. Without a strong unified response from NATO, what happens next? Do Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Germany all share a similar fate?
Ron Kamzelski
Wellsboro
Disappointed by decision
Over the last several months I have been regularly attending Wellsboro School District board meetings as a concerned parent. During this time I have witnessed some events that are concerning, unethical and in violations of their own policy.
When contacting the board and bringing these concerns to attention, emails and questions are ignored and go unanswered.
The first item of concern is the president of the board’s actions in attempts to restrict public comment. In a policy committee meeting on Jan. 10, the board president stated resident concerns were not allowed, despite it being listed on the agenda and existing Pa. Sunshine Laws that allow for it.
Not all residents were able to voice concerns. At the following work session, the board president again attempted to restrict public comment but other board members challenged this and it was allowed. These actions are in violation of board policy and PA Sunshine Laws.
In addition, one board member has been attending meetings and work sessions via Zoom due to spending winter months in Florida. Neither permission nor good cause has been approved for this. All is in violation of their own policies. He openly admitted in the last board meeting of not reviewing documents on the table for a vote and voted on such documents without adequate review.
Finally, in the most recent board meeting, a different board member made racial slurs referring COVID-19 as the Chinese flu/virus and making past comments insulting the knowledge of local healthcare providers, making assumptions that he knows more.
The recent behaviors of the board should be concerning to everyone. They opt to apply the rules when it benefits them and when it’s convenient to ignore them as well. This is unacceptable and needs addressed. I’m extremely disappointed with the unprofessionalism and the unethical behavior of some of these board members and it’s time we hold them accountable to the standards set forth.
Jonelle Brennan
Wellsboro
10 amendments
In the 54 years since the last Pennsylvania Constitutional Convention, there have been 49 proposed amendments to the Pa. Constitution. That’s a little less than one a year. In the last 13 months there have been 10 and more are on the way.
Only six of the 49 constitutional amendments did not pass at the ballot box in 54 years. Six of the 10 proposed or new amendments in the last year have significantly increased the power of the General Assembly at the expense of the executive and judicial branches of government.
The following are 2021 Pennsylvania constitutional amendments that are either someplace in the legislative pipeline to become a constitutional amendment or have already become constitutional amendments within the last year:
- SB 2- Disaster emergency declarations no longer need to be presented to the governor (increasing power of the legislature, limiting executive power) — passed.
- SB 2- Disaster emergency proclamations beyond 21 days must be initiated by the legislature (increasing power of the legislature, Decreasing power of the governor) — passed.
- SB2- Prohibiting the denial of equal rights on the basis of race or ethnicity — passed.
- SB 106- Allow gubernatorial candidates to select their running mates.
- SB 106- General Assembly allowed to fully disapprove of an executive order (increase General Assembly power, decrease power of the governor.)
- SB 106- Election audit details (increase General Assembly power, decrease executive power).
- SB 735- Voting rights and limitations (increased General Assembly power, decreased executive power).
- HB 14- Create a two-year window for retroactive lawsuits from whose statute of limitations has already expired.
- HB 38- Pa. State Supreme Court justices would be elected from districts drawn by the legislature rather than in statewide elections (increase power of the General Assembly, political independence of the judicial system reduced).
- HB 2207- A reapportionment system would be set up by the General Assembly to insure that the legislative body would draw their own district boundaries on redistricting maps after the decennial census. No constitutional checks and balances on the process. (General Assembly power increased, governor’s power reduced, judicial power reduced).
Have you heard of any hearings, town meetings, newspaper articles, etc. with explanations consisting of more than one sentence from our legislators for “We the people” education and input concerning these important proposed amendments? Why not?
In the last 54 years, only six out of 49 constitutional amendment proposals have not passed. Could it be that an uneducated voter will be more likely to vote “yes” to any constitutional amendment question on the Primary election ballot in May?
Janet Miles Gyekis
Wellsboro
Phrase inappropriate for school director
A school board director is a serious position in a community. The position makes a person responsible for the safety and education of our Wellsboro students.
I was appalled to learn that one of our school board directors took advantage of his position at the meeting on Jan. 25 to spread racist ideas concerning the Covid-19 virus, by calling it the “Chinese flu.”
I would remind Mr. Bieber that his position on the school board, for which he volunteered, does not give him a platform to spout racist ideas concerning the Covid-19 virus. I would also remind Mr. Bieber that there are students of Asian descent in our school district, including my daughter, and it is wrong to denigrate their heritage.
Based on his outrageous and inappropriate comments, at the meeting on Jan. 25, I call on Mr. Bieber to resign from the board. If he will not, I call on the remaining board members to remove him.
While I realize that it must have taken the other board members by surprise, when Mr. Bieber used such inappropriate language, I also ask each of the board members to condemn Mr. Bieber’s remarks from the last meeting and to condemn any future racist remarks no matter who they are aimed at should they arise in future.
Shawndra Holderby
Wellsboro
Conduct inappropriate for director
I am compelled to bring attention to the harmful speech by one of Wellsboro’s School board directors at a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Although I am a resident of Blossburg, this incident directly affects my niece and nephews who are school-age residents of Wellsboro.
On Tuesday night, Al Bieber referenced COVID-19 by using the disparaging term, “Chinese flu.” This term and others like it have been publicly condemned by WHO officials, medical historians, and public health experts, because this language fuels anti-Asian sentiment.
A study entitled “After ‘the China Virus’ Went Viral” found a correlation between increased use of terms like “China virus” on Twitter and an increase in the belief that Asian Americans are “perpetual foreigners.” The study notes that “perpetual foreigner bias can beget discriminatory behavior and that experiencing discrimination is associated with adverse mental and physical health outcomes.”
My Asian niece and nephews are at risk for experiencing these negative outcomes if community leaders like Al Bieber are allowed to use racist terms without accountability. I understand the concept of free speech, but as a former fifth grade teacher, I also know to avoid speech that is harmful to my students.
I would expect Al Bieber, as a school board member, to hold himself to the same standard. Seeing as he has failed to do so, I call for the remaining members of the school board to vote to remove him from his position, and I ask that community members join me in demanding his removal.
Laura Mullins
Blossburg
Low-level flights would disrupt area
The Maryland Air National Guard has requested authorization to conduct aircraft combat training missions over the forested mountain region of North Central Pennsylvania. The flights would be conducted over several counties, including Tioga. They would include fighter strafing missions at an altitude of 100 feet, which is barely above the tree tops.
Many thanks to our county commissioners for voicing their opposition to the flights. Their stated reason is that flights at those altitudes would have a harmful impact upon the numerous farms interspersed among northern woodlands, which indeed they would.
There are many more reasons why these flight missions should be prohibited. In recent years, much overdue emphasis has been placed on emission control. Low-altitude jet squadrons would deposit tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and upon the forests and farmlands, polluting the air we breathe and defoliating trees and other vegetation. Their thunderous roar would terrorize wildlife as well as domestic farm livestock.
Tourism has long been an important economic generator. Thousands of tourists converge on Tioga County annually to partake in outdoor sports, to enjoy our many festivities, to view the autumn splendor or only as a temporary escape from the fast pace of urban life. Squadrons of jet fighters screaming overhead poisoning the air they breathe are bound to discourage this.
In the northwestern counties of Maryland adjacent to West Virginia, the terrain and vegetation are similar to that of North Central Pennsylvania. The fuel cost would be substantially less if they flights were conducted in that region because of the shorter distance from the airbase. Why then, should it be necessary to conduct these flights over our Northern Tier counties?
Please join me in urging our elected representatives to adamantly oppose these Maryland Air National Guard missions.
Francis H. Deter
Wellsboro
President Biden had catastrophic first year
President Biden has completed the first year of his presidency with absolutely nothing but failures to show for it. In just one year, Joe Biden has tarnished the image of the United States before the world. His debacles have emboldened China and Russia to become more aggressive.
On his first day in office, Biden signed 17 executive orders, with nine being outright reversals of effective policies established by the previous administration. Biden’s day-one message to a deeply divided nation of bipartisanship was pure gibberish.
Biden’s huge devastating move to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline cost Americans about 30,000 jobs and contributed to rising oil and gas prices. He also canceled oil and gas exploration in the Arctic. Biden took America from energy independence to begging OPEC to increase production to lower prices.
Also, he restored America to the Paris Climate Accords, which restricts America while completely disregarding high-polluting countries such as China.
Biden immediately rejoined the Iran nuclear deal, which will not inhibit Iran from ultimately developing nuclear weapons. It also freed up billions of dollars which Iran can now use in its determined effort to fund terrorism around the globe.
Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disastrous failure. He pulled all our military forces out and surrendered Bagram Airfield, our most effective evacuation facility, before evacuating American citizens, allies and persecuted Christians and leaving hundreds behind.
Biden has consistently failed to stand up to China, which is our single biggest competitor. Biden has done nothing to hold the Chinese Communist Party to accountability and has recommitted American tax dollars to the WHO.
Biden’s confused vaccine messaging campaign polarized the country over vaccines by consistently demonizing those who didn’t adhere to federal mandates.
Biden’s radical spending will continue to drive inflation, weaken the U.S. dollar, weaken Americans’ retirement accounts and mire America deeply in debt. The Democrats will impulsively try to raise taxes.
Biden has allowed record numbers of people to illegally cross the border including drug dealers, human traffickers, potential terrorists and other violent criminals. Thousands are transported clandestinely during the night to places around the country.
Biden continues to inflict his failures on our nation.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg