Letters to the Editor Letter conversation continues
Mr. Curreri’s response to my letter begins with an error, and ends demanding (“awaiting”) an apology. When he first answered my phone call, I began by saying, “Mr. Curreri, this is Bryn Hammarstrom, and I’m calling to confirm a statement you made at the Wellsboro House meet-and-greet last Thursday.”
Perhaps it was noisy at his workplace or he couldn’t hear me well on the phone, but I distinctly remember introducing myself by name, wondering if he would recognize it from the Wellsboro Gazette. In my letter-to-the-editor I had acknowledged the noise and my difficulty hearing at the Meet-and-Greet, as I heard “amendment” when he had said “commandment” [the former being more likely at a political event] so I apologize for that confusion.
I mentioned what he calls “LBGQIA+ issues” not as related to the specific statement for which I criticized him, but to elaborate on my comment on “Right-wing talking points.” Despite fervent conservative opposition, gay rights are both the law of the land and have wide public support.
I then pointed out that unlike the large percentage of Americans with a gay friend or family member, the transgender community is much smaller, without that advantage. Mr. Curreri’s letter exemplifies this, using every stereotype imaginable: “biological boys identifying as girls and using female locker rooms.”
This hypothetical scenario plays out in a million bigoted minds for every actual incident, given the hysteria generated by the rarity (and instant notoriety) of these cases. As I wrote, such cases in sports need to be solved fairly for those competing in their birth gender, but trans individuals do not warrant hate or ridicule.
A final note on my “badgering”: I merely asked Mr. Curreri a “yes or no” question, but he launched into a lengthy discourse on his EMT training, rather than responding to my question. So I interrupted him to request a one-word answer, but he resumed his narrative, at which point I again interrupted with a “Thank you. Good night,” and hung up the phone.
As Shakespeare wrote in Hamlet, “[Mr. Curreri] doth protest too much, methinks”...