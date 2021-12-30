Hate thy neighbor
I would like to respond to Ron Kamzelski’s letter in Dec. 9 issue (Charleston needs to address violations). He is 100% correct. I have contacted Charleston Township twice in the past few months about a constant polluter, my neighbor.
The short list of violations:
- Air — Constant heavy trash smoke from chimney, even on 65-plus degree day, it is not tolerable to be outside or have windows open.
- Noise — Constant revving of engines, dog tied up outside all night barking.
- Solid waste — McDonalds trash and other household trash blowing onto my property. Junk cars, used tires and other trash.
- Light — They have a very bright spot light pointed at my house and back yard, on all night every night.
Charleston Township won’t do anything. The EPA tells me to contact township. Police won’t do anything. I can’t afford to move again. I have only lived here 15 months. These violations directly affect my health and my elderly parents’ health, who live here also.
Who do I contact to address these violations? Do I have to take the law into my own hands? Just in case my neighbor reads this, karma exists.
Douglas Fromm
Wellsboro