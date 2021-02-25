Writer responds to letter rebuttal
There was an answer to my letter of Feb. 11, and I want to address it.
First, there is an old saying “people who cannot criticize a message, attack the messenger,” and this has happened.
First, I was accused of taking socialistic benefits and ignoring the source of the money. What the writer didn’t know was I and my employers paid the maximum into Social Security every year after graduating from college. When I retired, I calculated that amount with an annual interest rate of 6% ( I didn’t need an actuary to calculate this).
I am a graduate mechanical engineer and was educated (probably better than any actuary) in math, including interest calculations. The interest alone would have paid for my Social Security benefits. That would have left that amount in the vast Social Security account to pay others for other generations, after I died.
However, thanks to LBJ who took the accumulated money out of that account in order to pay his vast expenditures, and replaced the money with IOU‘s (which do not pay interest). However, the U.S. stopped backing its currency with silver, and left us with inflation. That’s why we see increases in SS payments every year.
Another problem with the letter is that Republicans lowering of tax rates on individuals and companies actually increases the federal income after a year or two. This is because it vastly improves the entire economy with more people having jobs and paying taxes.
Check out the federal website on income and apply the dates in which Ronald Regan, George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump established the tax reductions. Yes, the Republicans didn’t lower spending and should have, but their spending doesn’t compare with the past and current Democratic regimes.
By the way, I do forgive you for writing the attack letter, as Christ said we must forgive all.
May our God bless us all.
Richard Becker
Mansfield
Executive Orders will have disastrous effect
Trump signed an Executive Order in 2017 providing federal funds for “Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs.” The policy allowed trade and industry groups, companies, non-profit organizations, unions and joint labor-management organizations to create their own apprenticeship programs that would help workers obtain the skills that the labor force needs but that universities are not providing, or are providing at a cost that is unaffordable for many American workers.
The Trump administration’s aim was to give more flexibility to businesses, trade associations, labor unions, etc. to design programs that would offer skills training to those who were seeking jobs for which they were not yet qualified. Even the Trump administration foe, the Washington Post, reported that this new policy had bipartisan support.
Nevertheless, President Joe Biden signed an executive order last week revoking former President Trump’s “Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs” executive order, and called for more government-controlled alternatives.
Rather than increasing government’s overreach into the private sector and kowtowing to union bosses, we should support every attempt to cut the regulatory red tape. Apprenticeship programs conducted by employers account for more than 80% of all apprenticeship programs nationwide. The success of these programs is because employers know best what skills their employees need to succeed in the workplace.
President Biden’s move to end IRAPs will kill jobs. During the last four months, 131 IRAPs have been created, a large majority of which are for nursing certifications. Limiting nursing certifications especially during a global pandemic makes no sense.
The Biden White House described his new policy as “expanding registered apprenticeship programs,” with a view to training “diverse, local, well-trained workers who have a choice to join a union.” The White House claimed that industry-run apprenticeships “have fewer quality standards than registered apprenticeship programs” and that they “fail to require the wage progression” that occurs under union-backed, government-run programs. All hogwash.
Biden is also hiding behind diversity with this order, describing his new policy at “expanding registered apprenticeship programs,” with a view to training “diverse, local, well-trained workers who have a choice to join a union.”
“Doubling down on an inefficient, 80-year-old system that is unresponsive to workers’ needs is not a solution, it is irresponsible. There really is no valid reason to end this program other than Biden saying he just killed another Trump Executive Order.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg