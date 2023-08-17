Correct voting for commissioner
As chair of the Tioga County Democrats, I talk to a lot of voters. And I have noticed two things this year, things that my colleagues in the Tioga County Republicans are also noticing.
First, there is a lot of interest in the county commissioner race. With two long-serving commissioners retiring, 13 people ran in the primaries, each with their own take on the position and what will matter to us in the future.
Second, many people are confused about the rules for voting for county commissioner. The rules are a bit different for other races, and it can be confusing. So, I thought I would walk you all through the rules, so you are ready to cast your vote this Nov. 7.
Stated simply, the race works like this:
All three seats are up for election.
Each party can have up to two nominees (two Democrats, two Republicans – all who were elected during the Municipal Primary on May 16). Other individuals can run as write-in candidates if they choose.
Voters get to place two votes: vote for the party nominees, write in a candidate, or a combination of both. But voters may only cast two votes.
The top three vote-getting candidates, as certified by the board of elections, win the three seats.
Why can I only vote for two when there are three seats up for election?
The reason these rules are a bit different is because the office of county commissioner is designed to be partisan. In other words, the commissioner’s party is part of the calculation.
The idea is that every county in the state would always have at least one commissioner from a minority party. In fact, the third-place winner is called the minority commissioner. The fact that Tioga County has had three Republican commissioners for over a decade shows that rules don’t always produce the desired effect. We’ll find out in November if that streak will continue or if we get a true minority commissioner this year.
Your local party committee person should be able to answer your questions. But just remember that this November, you should vote for two candidates, not three, for county commissioner. There are some great candidates out there. Learn about them and make your choice.
Gabe Hakvaag
Chair, Tioga County Democrats