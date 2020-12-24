A ‘Power’ Christmas carol
Joy to the world — the ‘vaccine’ has come...Let earth rejoice and sing.
Glad tidings to you and your family kin...a healthy New Year 2021 will bring.
Should ole coronavirus be forgot, and never brought to mind.
We’ll drink a cup o’ kindness yet...to happiness and a better time.
From morning sun till evening dine’...let us make merry and celebrate
Auld Lang Syne!
Carmella Power
Millerton
Trump orchestrates Mid-East peace
President Trump engineered another peace deal between Israel and the Arab nation Morocco. The peace deal with Morocco makes four agreements between Israel and Arab nations, something John Kerry said was not even remotely possible. In September, when Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed their deals with Israel, President Trump said, “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East.”
Trump’s Operation Warp Speed produced COVID-19 vaccine before year end as promised. In mid-July, the U.S. federal government made an agreement with Pfizer, one of several pharmaceutical companies working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The $1.95 billion deal would finance the production and nationwide delivery of 100 million doses of the vaccine.
On Dec. 11, the Pfizer vaccine, co-developed with German biotechnology firm BioNTech, became the first in the U.S. to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine plant in Louisville, Ky., began shipment on Dec. 13. Health and Human Services explained that the government has invested in a group of six vaccines- producing companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Moderna, through the Operation Warp Speed program, which expects to begin delivery of 300 million vaccine doses by next month.
The COVID-19 vaccine development is a huge accomplishment since such a process normally takes years — and considerable credit goes to President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden remained hunkered down in his basement and refused to reply to questions. Biden lied when he said he didn’t discuss Hunter Biden’s business with him. The Daily Caller, which uncovered emails, said, “Hunter Biden’s dealings with CEFC in 2017 were at the center of allegations from his ex-business partner, Tony Bobulinksi, who said in October that Joe Biden was ‘plainly familiar’ with his family’s business dealings in China. Bobulinski was one of the recipients of the publicized May 2017 email purportedly referencing Joe Biden as the ‘big guy’ who would hold 10% in a joint-venture deal with Hunter Biden and CEFC.”
The implications of this finding are huge. They show that whatever Hunter Biden has been up to, his father has also been involved in it, and if Hunter Biden has been acting in a corrupt or illegal manner, Joe Biden has been an accomplice to that.
Edwin Gillmore
Blossburg
Food pantry thanks supporters
The Wellsboro Area Food Pantry sincerely thanks the Wellsboro and surrounding communities for their generous outpouring of both financial support and heartfelt notes of thanks and encouragement during the last several months.
As soon as the governor called for shutdowns with regard to flattening the curve, the response of the community to the pantry was immediate. We didn’t ask but the support came regardless, and for that we are very grateful.
COVID has impacted many families in our area and the food pantry is but one of many services available to help those who have found themselves in need during these trying times. The support we offer would not be possible without the care and concern of our neighbors.
The vaccine that is currently being distributed is a bright, shining light at the end of the tunnel, but it is a long tunnel. It will take months for the general public to be treated and turn this dire situation around for those in need.
If you find yourself in a situation in which putting food on the table is a struggle, please reach out to the food pantry. We can help.
Openings are the second Monday and fourth Tuesday every month between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the basement of the United Methodist Church at the corner of Main and Queen Streets in Wellsboro. For more information, view our webpage at wellsborofoodpantry.org or find us on Facebook at Wellsboro Food Pantry.
Again, many thanks to everyone who has donated to the food pantry. We wish for all of you the peace and joy that only the Christmas season can bring to our hearts.
Wellsboro Area
Food Pantry