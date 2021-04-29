Letters to the Editor
Kindness of others enriches life
There is a line in Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” that I think characterizes much of my life. Blanche Dubois says, “I have often depended on the kindness of strangers.” Yep, that pretty much describes it.
From being stranded in New York City when the flight I was scheduled to take didn’t exist at any of the area airports, trying to change my first flat tire in a monsoon-like downpour, dealing with a broken-down car on the interstate in winter (in the dark ages before cell phones) or in many, many more trying experiences, I definitely have often depended on the kindness of people I didn’t know and probably will never meet again.
However, I have even more times been supported by the kindness of casual acquaintances here in our community — people I may or may not know but may possibly run into again.
So to all the women and men, young and old, friends and strangers, who have during this pandemic stocked the shelves or manned the checkouts or loaded heavy things into my car at the grocery or other stores, collected the garbage, plowed the roads, delivered the mail or packages, manufactured items necessary to life and/or happiness, provided fuel and service to keep our vehicles moving, delivered electricity or natural gas, kept us informed through media resources, or who have taken care of the many other services that kept life going through these very stressful times — I would like to say thank you so very, very much.
Wendy Ribeca
Wellsboro