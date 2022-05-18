If it isn’t one thing, it’s another.
Madison Cawthorn, the 26-year-old Republican congressman from North Carolina, seems to be a lightning rod for controversy. A torrential downpour of allegations are haunting Cawthorn, including calls for an investigation into potential insider trading related to an anti-Biden cryptocurrency.
There has been no federal elected official in recent memory who has been similarly battered by such an avalanche of allegations. Being caught for a second time bringing a loaded gun into an airport. Driving with a revoked driver’ s license twice in less than a year. Violating salary rules in how he paid his chief of staff.
Others are more salacious, like photos taken during a raunchy game on a cruise ship and a leaked video of him naked in bed with his cousin engaging in what he referred to as “foolish” behavior.
The last category of antics sent segments of the internet into a frantic level of delirium, as various observers feverishly engaged in a fierce game of speculation. But those actions are certainly a sideshow to his irrational behavior as a member of Congress, which to me is far more problematic.
For someone who professes to adhere to religious piety and strict, Christian morals, his renegade actions demonstrate anything but. Cawthorn’s shenanigans have garnered loud and intense ire from across the political spectrum. While there is indeed a small segment of Republican politicians publicly voicing their displeasure of Cawthorn, many more have been curiously quiet about him. Such silence begs the following question: Would Republican members in Congress be as silent if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush or any other Democratic member (in particular a non-White Democratic member) of Congress had engaged in similar retrograde behavior? Calls for expulsion or at the very least, censure, would be demanded.
For a party that surrounds itself with religious piety, moral values and law and order, such hypocrisy is damning.
In recent weeks, the freshman lawmaker informed his Instagram followers that the “establishment” is targeting him in a “coordinated drip campaign,” adding “They’re going to drop an attack article every one or two days just to try and kill us with a death by 1,000 cuts, and that is really their main strategy.”
As I see it, Cawthorn is a seriously troubled man. Under normal circumstances, his political obituary would be all but written by now.