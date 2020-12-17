“Complaining and bellyaching is not a manly trait, it’s actually sad. Real men accept a loss with grace,” said Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
Yes, Tioga County, and rural America in general, President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by a substantial lead in both Electoral College and popular votes.
I admit to anger in 2000 when the Supreme Court stopped the re-count in Florida, and handed the presidency to Bush Jr. But you didn’t see angry Gore voters arm themselves and descend on state capitals demanding victory for our our candidate.
Defeated President Trump’s endless tweets (and his legal team’s lawsuits) have passed the absurd, and are now anti-Constitutional. Trump seeks to retain the presidency despite losing the Electoral College by 74 votes, and the popular vote by more than 7 million votes.
The Republican Party has betrayed the principles of the election process that has guided our nation since 1792, with some Constitutional amendments, following the siren call of a would-be dictator. Even Trump’s successful attempt (with Senator McConnell) to “pack” the Supreme Court left him with a 0-9 loss there, after dozens of losses in lower courts.
While I expect Trump to continue his anti-democratic and completely bogus claims, I am sorry that so many state and national Republican leaders have signed-on to his cause.
The lawsuit by the Texas attorney general (dismissed 9-0 by the U.S. Supreme Court) received the backing of three-fifths of Republican Congressmen, including both of north central Pennsylvania’s Representatives Keller and Thompson. In fact Pennsylvania was third, behind Florida and Texas, in the number of representatives supporting “Trump’s Last Stand,” a sad distinction for our Commonwealth.
N.J. Republican Christine Todd Whitman compared the Republican support for Trump to the mass murder/ suicide at Jonestown: “They’ve all drunk the Kool Aid. It just hasn’t killed them yet.”
And the Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board apologized for endorsing one of the signers: “We had no idea, had no way of knowing at the time, that (Rep. Michael Waltz) was not committed to democracy.”
If the state certifications of their votes, the Electoral College victory for President-elect Biden, and the loss/ dismissal/ withdrawal of more than 50 lawsuits (against one minor win in Pennsylvania) do not stop the Republican “Trump won” clamor, then our nation has lost any leadership on “free and fair elections.” We are now facing a nation with one democratic party, and one which must decide between democracy and totalitarian “one-man rule.”