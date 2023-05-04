Let’s get a few things out the way right now.

Transgender rights are human rights. Transgender women are women. Transgender men are men. And children who are coming to terms with their sexual and gender identity, often under the most difficult of circumstances, deserve our love and care.

An award-winning political journalist, John L. Micek is editor-in-chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star in Harrisburg. Email him at jmicek@penncapital-star.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJohnLMicek.

Tags