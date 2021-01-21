Shouldn’t every patriotic American be opposed to what happened in D.C.? Being for democracy and against fascism, Nazis and white supremacists isn’t debatable. There are not “two sides” to this issue. Pretending that there are legitimizes the violence and makes it more likely to happen again. Patriots don’t commit treason.
The people outside the Capitol were protesting and have every right to do so. Those who stormed inside were rioting. They were attempting a coup, trying to violently disrupt the orderly transition of power because their candidate did not win. They have been brainwashed by fake media sites and some of our elected officials into believing that the election was stolen.
How did we get to a point where people can no longer differentiate between fact and fiction?
The sheer hatred on display in the Capitol was stunning: Confederate flags on the Senate floor, the American flag being pulled down and replaced with a Trump flag, the people wearing pro-Holocaust shirts and Nazi symbols, the gallows with an operable noose built for the vice president and the insurrectionists chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” the men with zip ties flexi-cuffs looking for people to “arrest.”
They brought mace and bear spray, guns, knives and tasers. They brought pipe bombs, Molotov cocktails and homemade Napalm. They took backpacks, baseball bats and flags on pikes into the Capitol. They broke through barriers, broke down doors and smashed windows. They had communication devices. The men moving in “Ranger file” up the steps of the building clearly had military training.
They knew where Nancy Pelosi and Jim Clyburn’s offices were. They stole laptops with confidential information. Five people died, 14 police officers were beaten and crushed by rabid crowds. The black police officers were abandoned by their superiors and some of their colleagues while rioters assaulted them and screamed the “N word” at them.
The members of the press were assaulted, their cameras smashed or stolen. Maybe some of the local people who rode on the buses to D.C. didn’t know that any of this was planned. Maybe they just turned a blind eye because they want to believe a fairy tale about election fraud, rather than admit the truth.
All elected officials who aided and abetted this assault should be held accountable. They lied to their constituents and encouraged violence. They looked the other way as Trump became increasingly unstable and outrageous.
Yes, it hurts when you lose an election, but you accept the loss graciously, dust yourself off and re-organize. You don’t commit acts of violence. It is hypocritical of Republicans to claim to be the party of family values and law and order and then support this.
To the people trying to compare Black Lives Matter protests and this coup – context matters, intent matters. It is reasonable to be inspired by MLK marching through Washington, yet to be disgusted when the KKK did it.
The president should have been removed from office immediately. The president should be prosecuted for refusing to send in the National Guard and, along with his Don Jr. and Rudy Giuliani, for inciting violence.
The elected officials like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who swore an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution, then attempted to overthrow a legitimate election, should be removed from office and never be allowed to run for public office again. The same goes for any members of Congress who gave guided tours of the Capitol the day prior so that the insurgents knew exactly where to go.
The police who opened the gates, who abandoned their stations and who took selfies with the insurgents should be fired. Any person who stepped foot inside the Capitol building should be prosecuted. Those who damaged, defiled or stole from the Capitol should face additional charges.
Why weren’t the Capitol Police ready? Where was the National Guard? This insurrection was planned — publicly — on social media sites like Parler for weeks leading up to the event. The FBI warned of an attack.
The Department of Homeland Security was formed specifically to keep terrorist actions from occurring on American soil. How did they miss this? We need to investigate how this happened so that it can’t ever happen again.
Right now, it looks like this was just a practice round, and next time they will be better organized and know what to expect. All true American patriots should demand that we not move on until justice is served and the rule of law is restored in our nation.
Carrie Heath is a resident of Delmar Township, a founding member of Tioga County Indivisible and a member of the Tioga County Democratic Party.