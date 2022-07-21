It’s been a long, hot summer for Democrats.

A new New York Times/Siena College poll points the way to the party’s current malaise: Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters — 64% — say they want someone other than President Joe Biden to be the party’s nominee in two years’ time, and barely a third say they approve of his job performance right now.

An award-winning political journalist, John L. Micek is editor-in-chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star in Harrisburg. Email him at jmicek@penncapital-star.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJohnLMicek.

